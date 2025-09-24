Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
G-SHOCK Launches The MRG-B2000BG-3A: A Bold Fusion Of Premium Craftsmanship And Japanese Tradition

2025-09-24 05:11:16

Dubai, UAE — September 23, 2025: G-SHOCK, the brand that continues to set the standard in durable luxury timepieces, proudly unveils the MRG-B2000BG-3A, a striking new model in its flagship MR-G series. Designed and crafted in Japan, this premium analog watch blends cutting-edge technology with refined artistry, inspired by the deep green hue that iron takes on when heated to make traditional Japanese armor and helmets.

The MRG-B2000BG-3A features a distinctive kurogane-iro (deep green) color scheme, traditionally associated with Japanese ironwork. This rich tone is combined with gold accents, creating a bold, dignified aesthetic. The watch's multi-component bezel and band are treated with deep-layer hardening and DLC coating, ensuring both exceptional durability and an elevated finish.

Built to perform as impressively as it looks, the MRG-B2000BG is equipped with:

  • Tough Solar power system
  • Bluetooth® connectivity
  • Radio-controlled (Multi-Band 6) time calibration
  • Dual time and automatic time adjustment
  • Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating
  • Super Illuminator (high-brightness LED light)

A true testament to G-SHOCK's commitment to strength and craftsmanship, the MRG-B2000BG features a titanium case and band—both made in Japan—to reflect the mastery behind the MR-G collection.

The MRG-B2000BG-3A is now available in selected G-SHOCK stores and with premium partners retailers across the UAE.

About G-SHOCK
Since its debut in 1983, G-SHOCK has stood for absolute toughness. The brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation, design, and functionality while staying true to its legacy of strength and resilience.

Wednesday, September 24, 2025
