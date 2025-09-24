G-SHOCK Launches The MRG-B2000BG-3A: A Bold Fusion Of Premium Craftsmanship And Japanese Tradition

Dubai, UAE — September 23, 2025: G-SHOCK, the brand that continues to set the standard in durable luxury timepieces, proudly unveils the MRG-B2000BG-3A, a striking new model in its flagship MR-G series. Designed and crafted in Japan, this premium analog watch blends cutting-edge technology with refined artistry, inspired by the deep green hue that iron takes on when heated to make traditional Japanese armor and helmets.

The MRG-B2000BG-3A features a distinctive kurogane-iro (deep green) color scheme, traditionally associated with Japanese ironwork. This rich tone is combined with gold accents, creating a bold, dignified aesthetic. The watch's multi-component bezel and band are treated with deep-layer hardening and DLC coating, ensuring both exceptional durability and an elevated finish.

Built to perform as impressively as it looks, the MRG-B2000BG is equipped with:



Tough Solar power system

Bluetooth® connectivity

Radio-controlled (Multi-Band 6) time calibration

Dual time and automatic time adjustment

Sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating Super Illuminator (high-brightness LED light)

A true testament to G-SHOCK's commitment to strength and craftsmanship, the MRG-B2000BG features a titanium case and band—both made in Japan—to reflect the mastery behind the MR-G collection.

The MRG-B2000BG-3A is now available in selected G-SHOCK stores and with premium partners retailers across the UAE.

About G-SHOCK

Since its debut in 1983, G-SHOCK has stood for absolute toughness. The brand continues to push the boundaries of innovation, design, and functionality while staying true to its legacy of strength and resilience.

