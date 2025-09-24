Bajaur Displaced Families Receive Over Rs1.45 Billion In Aid From PDMA
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has continued financial assistance for displaced families in Bajaur.
According to PDMA, registration of 24,640 affected families has been completed so far, out of which 23,232 families have already received Rs50,000 each.
For this purpose, a total of Rs1.6749 billion was allocated, of which Rs1.4519 billion has been disbursed to the affected families.
The PDMA termed the process transparent and timely, adding that all possible measures are being taken to support and rehabilitate the affected families to ease their hardships.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment