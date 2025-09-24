Bajaur Displaced Families Receive Over Rs1.45 Billion In Aid From PDMA

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has continued financial assistance for displaced families in Bajaur.

According to PDMA, registration of 24,640 affected families has been completed so far, out of which 23,232 families have already received Rs50,000 each.

For this purpose, a total of Rs1.6749 billion was allocated, of which Rs1.4519 billion has been disbursed to the affected families.

The PDMA termed the process transparent and timely, adding that all possible measures are being taken to support and rehabilitate the affected families to ease their hardships.