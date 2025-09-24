Powerful Explosion Heard Near Belbek And Kacha Airfields In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel , citing subscribers.

“At around 4:30 a.m., there was a powerful explosion in the area of the Belbek and Kacha Airfields. It is difficult to determine the exact location based on the sound,” the post says.

It is noted that Russian air defense systems were active before this.

It is also reported that four powerful explosions were heard in Hvardiiske during the night.

Air Defense Forces destroy 126 out of 152 Russian drones

As reported, explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of September 10.

Illustrative photo: unsplash