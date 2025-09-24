Can You Get EPFO Pension Before Retirement? Know The Rules

The EPFO pension scheme starts at age 58, but there's also an option to get it early from age 50. Learn more about this in detail.

Pension is very common. Once you turn 58, this pension starts based on the amount in your PF and EPS. You can postpone it until 60. EPFO increases your pension by 4% annually. Many don't know about early pension. EPFO also lets you start receiving a pension after 50 if you wish.

However, the pension amount will be reduced by 4% each year. For example, if you get a Rs 7,000 pension at 58, it will drop to Rs 6,720 at 57. If an EPFO member has no spouse or child, the pension is given to the nominee. This ensures a trusted person gets financial help in your absence.

If an unmarried subscriber dies without children or a spouse, the pension is given to their dependent parents. If the father dies, the mother gets this pension for life. Filling out Form 10D is mandatory. EPFO also provides security for the subscriber and their family. If the subscriber dies, their spouse and two children under 25 can get a pension. The 10-year contribution rule doesn't apply here.

Disability pension is for members disabled due to an accident or illness. There's no age or 10-year contribution condition for this. It helps them become financially self-sufficient. There's also a pension for children who have lost both parents. Under this, children under 25 get financial aid.