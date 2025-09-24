Foodservice Global Industry Almanac 2025: Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the global foodservice industry include expanding segments like quick-service restaurants, leveraging growing demand in North America and Asia-Pacific, and tapping into innovative mobile and retail channels. The competitive landscape offers room for strategic investments and partnerships.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foodservice Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Foodservice industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights



Foodservice is defined as the total value of all food and drink, including on-trade drinks consumed without food, which is intended for immediate consumption either on the premises, in designated eating areas shared with other foodservice operators, or as takeaway transactions involving freshly prepared food for immediate consumption.

Market volume is defined as the total number of transactions at foodservice establishments.

Market value is defined as the total sales of all food and drink (soft and alcoholic) through specific foodservice channels defined below. It excludes vending machines.

Based on channel, the market is segmented into accommodation, full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurants and fast food, pubs, clubs, & bars, and others. The scope of others includes food and drinks sales in leisure venues such as visitor attractions, mobile operators such as vans and other mobile operators, retailers such as bakeries, convenience stores, delicatessens, department stores, garden centers, service station forecourts, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, and other retail sales.

The accommodation segment includes food and drinks sales in bed and breakfasts, guest houses, holiday parks, hostels, and hotels and motels.

The pub, club, & bar segment includes food and drink sales at nightclubs, private member and social clubs, and pubs and bars.

The full-service restaurant segment includes casual dining and fine dining.

The quick-service restaurant & fast-food segment includes coffee & tea shops, ice cream parlors, quick-service restaurants, and fast food.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global foodservice industry recorded revenues of $4.46 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.6% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 771.91 billion transactions in 2024. North America accounted for 37.9% of the global foodservice industry in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific with a 37.1% share and Europe with a 19.1% share.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global foodservice industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global foodservice industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key foodservice industry players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global foodservice industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the global foodservice industry by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global foodservice industry in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global foodservice industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the global foodservice industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape

2. Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3. Global Foodservice

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4. Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

