Quantum Company Directory 2025 Features 295+ Quantum Companies With Tech Specs, Funding Data, And Contact Details
Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Company Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Quantum Company Directory 2025 covers over 295 companies in the Quantum Technology ecosystem, providing a comprehensive view of the landscape for investors, start-ups, corporations, policy makers, and governments.
The directory features detailed data on each quantum tech company, including basic company information, technological specifications, funding data and investment raised and full contact details, providing a map of the Quantum Technology landscape.
Market areas cover companies in:
- Quantum Computing Quantum Hardware & Software Quantum Sensing Quantum Communication & Security
Companies profiled include
- Commutator Studios Classiq CubIQ B.V. Delft Networks Diraq eleQtron GmbH Groove Quantum HQS Quantum Simulations GmbH IonQ Maybell Quantum Nu Quantum Phasecraft PsiQuantum Qedma Quantinuum QuantWare QuEra Qunnova Quobly Rigetti SemiQon Technologies OY Silent Waves ThinkQuantum SRL and many more..
Key Topics Covered:
- Company profiles including products/technology, investment & funding and contact details Quantum Companies, Indexed by Country Quantum Companies, Indexed by Technology
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment