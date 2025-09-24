Quantum Company Directory 2025 Features 295+ Quantum Companies With Tech Specs, Funding Data, And Contact Details

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covering more than 295 companies, the directory provides a detailed map of the global quantum technology ecosystem. It includes company profiles with technology focus, funding data, product details, and full contact information. Areas covered include quantum computing, hardware & software, sensing, and quantum communication & security. This resource offers valuable insights for investors, corporations, policymakers, and governments tracking the rapidly evolving quantum sector.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Company Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Quantum Company Directory 2025 covers over 295 companies in the Quantum Technology ecosystem, providing a comprehensive view of the landscape for investors, start-ups, corporations, policy makers, and governments.

The directory features detailed data on each quantum tech company, including basic company information, technological specifications, funding data and investment raised and full contact details, providing a map of the Quantum Technology landscape.

Market areas cover companies in:

  • Quantum Computing
  • Quantum Hardware & Software
  • Quantum Sensing
  • Quantum Communication & Security

Companies profiled include

  • Commutator Studios
  • Classiq
  • CubIQ B.V.
  • Delft Networks
  • Diraq
  • eleQtron GmbH
  • Groove Quantum
  • HQS Quantum Simulations GmbH
  • IonQ
  • Maybell Quantum
  • Nu Quantum
  • Phasecraft
  • PsiQuantum
  • Qedma
  • Quantinuum
  • QuantWare
  • QuEra
  • Qunnova
  • Quobly
  • Rigetti
  • SemiQon Technologies OY
  • Silent Waves
  • ThinkQuantum SRL
  • and many more..

Key Topics Covered:

  • Company profiles including products/technology, investment & funding and contact details
  • Quantum Companies, Indexed by Country
  • Quantum Companies, Indexed by Technology

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

