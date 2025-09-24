SFC Energy AG Secures Follow-Up Orders Totaling CAD 9.3 Million From Leading Canadian Oil And Gas Producer
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 24 September 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received follow-up orders worth approximately CAD 9.3 million from a major Canadian oil and gas producer. The repeat business underlines the strong market acceptance and proven performance of SFC's fully integrated Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) systems in North America's oil and gas sector. Revenue recognition and earnings contributions are expected in the financial year 2025.
SFC's VFD systems control electric submersible pumps (ESPs) deployed to lift oil in challenging field environments. Featuring dedicated ESP VFD firmware and advanced integration capabilities, the systems provide customers with significant cost savings during both installation and ongoing operations while enhancing pumping equipment uptime, optimizing well productivity, and increasing energy efficiency.
Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG :“These substantial follow-up orders demonstrate the confidence our customers place in SFC's technology and expertise. Our VFD solutions allow customers to reduce their overall energy demand and improve operational reliability, while reducing their carbon footprint. This combination of economic and environmental benefits is increasingly decisive for our partners and fuels the continuing growth of our Clean Power Management segment.”
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .
