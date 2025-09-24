Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Unveils Exciting 'Half Pay Back' Promotion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket, one of the region's leading retail chains, has launched its much-anticipated 'Half Pay Back' Promotion, offering shoppers exceptional value on fashion and lifestyle essentials.

The campaign, running until October 5, 2025, offers remarkable savings on ready-made garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, ladies' bags, and baby accessories. Customers who spend QR200 on selected items will receive an instant QR100 shopping voucher, redeemable across participating categories, giving them the chance to enjoy greater savings while shopping for their favorite products.

To elevate the shopping experience, LuLu has assembled a premium collection from global fashion brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Tom Smith, Arrow, Sunsex, Manche, SIN, Killer, River Blue, Reebok, Lumberjack, Puma, Skechers, and many more. Adding to the excitement, LuLu is also running its 'Let's Play' campaign until October 10, 2025, featuring exclusive deals on gaming laptops, consoles, monitors, accessories, and related gadgets.

Meanwhile, the 'LuLu Savers' promotion, which offers unbeatable discounts on fresh foods, groceries, and daily essentials, will continue until September 29, 2025.

As part of the retailer's ongoing Happiness Campaign, loyal customers can also enjoy 10 percent additional Happiness Points on purchases from selected categories, valid until September 30, 2025.

A LuLu spokesperson said,“The Half Pay Back promotion is designed to deliver unmatched value to our customers while making quality fashion and lifestyle products more accessible.

“At LuLu, we strive to provide not just savings, but an elevated shopping experience that keeps pace with the expectations of our diverse customer base.”

LuLu invites shoppers to visit their nearest Hypermarket to enjoy these exciting promotions. Customers can also stay up to date with exclusive products, promotions, and seasonal campaigns by following LuLu's official social media platforms and website.