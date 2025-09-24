49 Brands Achieve Superbrands Status In Bangladesh For 202526

The gala, held on September 20 at Le Meridien Dhaka and hosted by Superbrands Bangladesh. Ashraf Bin Taj, Managing Director of International Distributions Company Bangladesh (Pvt) Ltd, Shariful Islam, Managing Director of Superbrands Bangladesh, as well as the country's leading corporate figures and industry leaders, were present on the occasion.

The evening also marked the exclusive unveiling of the cover of the upcoming Superbrands publication, which will spotlight these brands over the next two years.

Superbrands, founded in the UK in 1994, is the world's largest independent arbiter of branding, which defines a Superbrand as one that has established the finest reputation in its field and offers consumers both tangible and emotional advantages over competitors.

The winning brands are ACI Nutrilife, ACI Pure Salt, Akij Ceramics, AKS, Bashundhara Diapant, Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd, Bashundhara Paper, Bashundhara Tissue, Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, BRB Cable Industries Ltd, Channel i, Cow Brand Color Coated Steel, Eastern Bank PLC, Energypac Power Generation PLC, Epyllion Group, Fresh Refined Sugar, Gazi Pumps and Motors, Gree Air Conditioner, Green Delta Insurance PLC, Hatil Furniture, Igloo Ice Cream, Jamuna Fan, Jamuna TV, Marks Full Cream Milk Powder, Mastercard, Matador Stationery, Meghna Group of Industries, Nasir Float Glass, North South University, Panna Battery Ltd, Pathao, Pran-RFL Group, Rupchanda, Samsung Mobile, Samsung Television, Seylon Tea, Shah Cement, Shanta Holdings, ShareTrip, Shwapno, SMC Condoms, SMC Plus Electrolyte Drinks, Stella, Super Board, Super Fresh Drinking Water, Team Group, The Daily Star, Turkish Airlines, and Walton.

