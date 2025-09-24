Experts Urge Roadmap To Improve Perinatal Mental Health In Rural India

Representational Photo

New Delhi -There is an urgent need to create a roadmap for action and to improve perinatal mental health whilst addressing the key social determinants, particularly for women in rural India, according to experts.

The experts shared their opinions during a national expert consultation held as part of the Perinatal Mental Health (PRAMH) Project, led by The George Institute for Global Health India in partnership with the University of Oxford, supported by the UK Medical Research Council.

According to the experts, India has more than 25 million births per year, but most women with mental health problems during pregnancy and one year after birth (perinatal period) go undetected and untreated, especially in rural areas.

A recent systematic review among perinatal women in India found that the prevalence rates for perinatal depression ranged from 14 to 24 per cent in community-based studies, while some meta-analyses reported a pooled estimate of around 22 per cent for postpartum depression.

“Perinatal mental health is a major concern in India with large number of women with undiagnosed and untreated perinatal depression and psychosis which not only affect the mother but also the health of the baby and wellbeing of the family,” said Pallab Maulik, Director of Research, The George Institute for Global Health India.

Another cause for concern is that, although maternal mortality in India has reduced by over 50 per cent since the early 2000s to 97 deaths per 100,000, maternal suicide constitutes an increasing proportion of maternal deaths. A recent report in Kerala estimated that maternal suicide accounted for nearly one in five maternal deaths in 2020.

The disparity is made worse by stigma, lack of access to mental health services, and growing socio-economic inequalities. Despite several efforts by NGOs, healthcare workers, and policymakers, there is a lack of an integrated framework to address these complex challenges that demand urgent action.