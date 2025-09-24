ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For J & K, Voting On October 24
Srinagar- The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
According to a notification issued by the poll body, the Commission will issue the notification for these seats on October 6.
It further states that the last date for filing nominations is October 13, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 14.
Voting will be held on October 24 between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, the notification states. The counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5:00 PM.
The four Rajya Sabha seats-previously held by Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Nazir Ahmed Laway-have remained vacant since their retirement in February 2021.
The delay in holding elections was attributed to the absence of a valid electorate following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature), under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
