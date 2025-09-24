Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For J & K, Voting On October 24

ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For J & K, Voting On October 24


2025-09-24 05:03:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of ECI

Srinagar- The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a notification issued by the poll body, the Commission will issue the notification for these seats on October 6.

It further states that the last date for filing nominations is October 13, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 14.

Voting will be held on October 24 between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, the notification states. The counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5:00 PM.

The four Rajya Sabha seats-previously held by Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Nazir Ahmed Laway-have remained vacant since their retirement in February 2021.

The delay in holding elections was attributed to the absence of a valid electorate following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories: Jammu & Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature), under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

MENAFN24092025000215011059ID1110103619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search