Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Antibiotic-Free Healing Of Pearl Oysters Using Anti-Bacterial Virus:Ajai Sonkar

2025-09-24 05:03:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

New Delhi – Bacteriophages - viruses that target and kill specific bacteria - present a natural method for healing pearl oysters after surgical implantation, while offering a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to the use of antibiotics, marine biologist and Padma Shri recipient Ajai Kumar Sonkar has said.

Pearl oysters are surgically implanted to trigger the formation of a pearl, which makes use of an oyster's natural defence mechanism.

Experiments revealed that oysters immersed in seawater enriched with bacteriophage for 72 hours showed a significantly faster recovery from wounds, compared to those treated using antibiotics, according to a study abstract shared by Sonkar with PTI.

The bacteriophage-based technique of treating oysters also demonstrates how India can contribute towards shaping a sustainable and healthier future for aquaculture the world over, Sonkar said, addressing an audience at the 'Aquaculture 2025' conference conducted by the European Aquaculture Society in Valencia, Spain, during September 22-25.

“This study highlights the potential of bacteriophage therapy as a sustainable, environmentally friendly alternative to antibiotics in pearl oyster farming,” the abstract states.

Further, a key advantage of the therapy is specificity, phages only targeted harmful bacteria, whilst keeping beneficial ones intact, it says.

