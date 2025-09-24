IEA Officials Urge Journalists To Uphold Truth, Integrity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have said journalism is not only about delivering news but also about disseminating truth, reflecting people's problems and playing a key role in the healthy development of society.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC), in cooperation with the Voice of the People of Afghanistan Mechanism, held the National Journalists' Conference under the theme“True Journalism, an Informed Nation and a Healthy Society.”

The event was attended by IEA officials, media managers and a number of journalists from Kabul and the provinces.

Speaking at the gathering, Sheikh Noorul Haq Anwar, Director-General of the Administrative Office, said the IEA believes in true journalism and supports journalists committed to professional principles.

He stressed that the media must also fulfil their national duty and, while observing impartiality, broadcast programmes based on facts.

“This gathering is very important,” Anwar said.“If journalism and sound reporting are promoted, they will have a positive impact in preventing oppression, preserving unity and spreading compassion. But if journalistic principles are ignored, the negative consequences will be severe. The key is to uphold professional standards.”

Deputy Minister of Culture and Arts at the MoIC, Maulvi Atiqullah Azizi, told journalists:“Afghanistan is the common home of diverse ethnic groups; you must be mindful of their traditions, cultures and sensitivities. Journalism is a sacred profession, but if it undermines values, it will lose credibility in society.”

He noted that journalism is both vital and challenging, adding that over the past decades, Afghan journalists have endured serious hardships.

“Journalists are frontline fighters,” Azizi said, pointing out that they had been on the front line during crises such as earthquakes, floods and refugee emergencies. Their efforts, he added, were commendable, as they gave voice to the people.

Maulvi Safiullah Raeed, Director of Supervision of Publications and Media at the MoIC, remarked:“Journalism is not just about reporting news; we must be committed to the truth. If journalism is used to disseminate truth, then its mission will be fulfilled.”

He urged journalists to give proper coverage to education, development and other national issues, and to always verify the credibility of sources before publishing information.

Raeed underlined that journalists must not deviate from the truth for personal gain or under external pressure, stressing that public trust is the media's greatest asset.

At the same conference, Dr Lutfullah Khairkhwa, Director of Financial Services and Banking Supervision at Da Afghanistan Bank, said:“Social change does not come through individuals, but through institutions such as the home, madrassa, school, university and journalism. Journalism is one of these foundations, and at times it even influences the others.”

He added that, globally, the spread of misinformation in journalism often prevents genuine intellectual enlightenment.

“Just as we regard land as our property, we must also consider people's intellect as our property and safeguard it,” Khairkhwa said, urging media professionals to be mindful of human and social development stages.

Also addressing the conference, Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari said the media play an essential role in the development of society. It was their responsibility, he noted, to provide accurate information to the public, promote national unity and respect religious and cultural values.

Nazari added that supporting the media is ultimately the government's responsibility.

