UNAMA Pledges Increased Support For Returnees, Quake Victims
KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva has stated UNAMA is working to provide increased assistance to Afghan refugees and those affected by the recent earthquake.
She made the remarks during her farewell meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Presidential Palace.
Otunbayeva praised the cooperation between the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and UN staff in distributing aid and improving coordination.
She expressed that she had fond memories of Afghanistan and its people during her three-year tenure.
She reiterated the UN's ongoing humanitarian support for Afghans, particularly refugees and earthquake victims in Kunar province, highlighting that efforts are underway to provide them with further assistance.
During the meeting, Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Special Representative of UNAMA, noted that the UN had already delivered significant aid to the victims of the Kunar earthquake. With winter approaching, he emphasised the urgent need to provide shelter to those affected.
In turn, Hanafi thanked Otunbayeva for her services to Afghanistan, wished her success in the future and stressed that many people in the country were in urgent need of humanitarian aid.
He called on international organisations to give serious attention to this issue.
He also highlighted the IEA's efforts in assisting returnees in various areas and urged international actors to continue their cooperation with Afghan refugees returning to the country.
Otunbayeva's mission as head of UNAMA recently came to an end.
