byteXL Launches ‘HacXLerate,’ a National Hackathon Connecting Engineering Students with Industry
(MENAFN- dentsu) byteXL, one of India’s fastest growing edtech companies in engineering education, has announced the launch of its flagship national hackathon, HacXLerate, designed to bring together student innovators from across the country to solve real-world challenges with emerging technologies.
Organized in partnership with Qwipo, OneCompiler, and Vahan Bazar, HacXLerate will offer undergraduate engineering students the chance to solve real-world challenges, gain hands-on experience, network with industry leaders, and unlock internships and career opportunities with participating companies.
The hackathon will take place in three stages. The first round, a 36-hour virtual event, will be held from September 27 to 28, 2025, where teams submit their prototypes and demo videos. The second round will take place onsite in Hyderabad on October 10, 2025, where shortlisted teams will develop advanced solutions on Nimbus, byteXL’s proprietary learning and development platform, with mentorship from partner companies. The grand finale will be hosted in Hyderabad on October 11, 2025, where finalists will pitch their solutions to a distinguished jury and compete for a prize pool of ₹1.75 lakh, including ₹1,00,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.
HacXLerate is designed to go beyond competition, creating employability by bridging the gap between academia and industry. Through mentorship, networking, and career opportunities with partner organizations, it provides students with the platform to transform from learners into future-ready professionals.
“Hackathons provide a powerful platform for students to showcase their skills, work on real-world challenges, and gain visibility with industry,” said Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-founder of byteXL. “With HacXLerate, we are deepening the industry-academia connection and giving students a direct route to internships, mentorship, and career opportunities.”
Registrations are now open for undergraduate engineering students across India. Teams can sign up at
About byteXL:
byteXL is an edtech company transforming engineering colleges in India by revolutionizing the education system and creating a pathway of opportunity for students. They are achieving this by partnering with colleges and industry to integrate curriculum, content, and practical learning, thus providing students with the necessary skills and awareness on employability and empowering them to excel in their careers. Through its innovative approach, byteXL aspires to empower students, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and shaping the next generation of highly skilled professionals who will contribute to the development of the nation. It envisions a future where every engineering student has access to a holistic and industry-relevant education that enhances their skills and employability.
Organized in partnership with Qwipo, OneCompiler, and Vahan Bazar, HacXLerate will offer undergraduate engineering students the chance to solve real-world challenges, gain hands-on experience, network with industry leaders, and unlock internships and career opportunities with participating companies.
The hackathon will take place in three stages. The first round, a 36-hour virtual event, will be held from September 27 to 28, 2025, where teams submit their prototypes and demo videos. The second round will take place onsite in Hyderabad on October 10, 2025, where shortlisted teams will develop advanced solutions on Nimbus, byteXL’s proprietary learning and development platform, with mentorship from partner companies. The grand finale will be hosted in Hyderabad on October 11, 2025, where finalists will pitch their solutions to a distinguished jury and compete for a prize pool of ₹1.75 lakh, including ₹1,00,000 for the first prize, ₹50,000 for the second, and ₹25,000 for the third.
HacXLerate is designed to go beyond competition, creating employability by bridging the gap between academia and industry. Through mentorship, networking, and career opportunities with partner organizations, it provides students with the platform to transform from learners into future-ready professionals.
“Hackathons provide a powerful platform for students to showcase their skills, work on real-world challenges, and gain visibility with industry,” said Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-founder of byteXL. “With HacXLerate, we are deepening the industry-academia connection and giving students a direct route to internships, mentorship, and career opportunities.”
Registrations are now open for undergraduate engineering students across India. Teams can sign up at
About byteXL:
byteXL is an edtech company transforming engineering colleges in India by revolutionizing the education system and creating a pathway of opportunity for students. They are achieving this by partnering with colleges and industry to integrate curriculum, content, and practical learning, thus providing students with the necessary skills and awareness on employability and empowering them to excel in their careers. Through its innovative approach, byteXL aspires to empower students, bridging the gap between academia and industry, and shaping the next generation of highly skilled professionals who will contribute to the development of the nation. It envisions a future where every engineering student has access to a holistic and industry-relevant education that enhances their skills and employability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment