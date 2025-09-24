GSMA MWC25 Doha: Over 200 visionary speakers and over 200 exhibitors expected to gather in Doha in November
(MENAFN- OMC) The GSMA and Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT Qatar) today shared updates and new details for the inaugural MWC25 Doha during a press briefing at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. As the first MWC event in MENA, MWC Doha forms a central part of Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030, across two days of agenda-setting debate, innovation, and collaboration, it will convene:
• Over 200 speakers
• Over 150 exhibitors confirmed today, of which 80% are international, with 200 expected when doors open
• Attendees from more than 60 countries – including over 40% at director level and above
At the press briefing, the GSMA was honoured to welcome Her Excellency Mrs. Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT Qatar, and Mr. Khalid Aljumaily, Public Relations and Communication Director at MCIT Qatar. They were joined by GSMA CMO, Lara Dewar, and GSMA Ltd. CEO, John Hoffman.
More than 200 world-class speakers are set to appear, alongside a diverse line-up of exhibitors that already includes Cisco, Dell, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Mannai, Microsoft, Nokia, Ooredoo, PwC, Qatar University, VEON, Vodafone, ZTE and the latest addition - leading Qatari data centre and AI services provider, Meeza.
His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: “Hosting the inaugural MWC25 Doha is an important milestone for Qatar and for the region. It reflects our commitment not only to advancing digital transformation under the Digital Agenda 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, but also to positioning Doha as a global meeting point for technology, policy, and innovation. By joining Qatar’s calendar of leading global technology events, MWC25 Doha strengthens Qatar’s position as a destination for technology dialogue, digital transformation in the region, and fostering global collaboration. Together with GSMA, we bring the world’s leading voices in ICT to Doha for the first time, to explore the future of AI, 5G, and digital economies.”
The press briefing was followed by the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) agreements with Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Qatar University, Media City Qatar, Ooredoo, and Vodafone in support of the inaugural MWC Doha. Please visit the Press Zone for more information.
Vivek Badrinath, Director General of GSMA, said: “We are extremely excited to host our first MWC in the region in Doha, and grateful to MCIT for their partnership to make MWC Doha a success. With bold ambitions, strong investment capacity and a policy environment that largely supports innovation, MENA is one of the world’s most exciting digital markets right now. And with Qatar at the forefront, Doha is the perfect location for this event. We look forward to welcoming the global tech ecosystem to MWC25 Doha in November.”
MWC Doha takes place on 25–26 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, in partnership with MCIT. Spanning three halls, the event brings tech pioneers, leading industry voices, and iconic brands to explore how AI, intelligent infrastructure, fintech, mobility and frontier technologies are transforming economies and societies.
The agenda is focused on the themes shaping tech and business - AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries – and features the regional debut of 4YFN – the official startup platform of MWC – the GSMA Ministerial Programme, the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme, and Smart City Expo Doha, a spin-off from Smart City Expo World Congress, the world’s leading event on cities and smart urban transformation, organised by Fira de Barcelona.
