Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Slams Europe At UN Over Immigration, 'Your Countries Are Going To Hell...'


2025-09-24 03:19:05
At the UN General Assembly, Donald Trump lashed out at European nations, blaming their 'open border' policies for destroying cultural identity and national security. He warned leaders that 'your countries are going to hell' if they continue uncontrolled immigration. His remarks drew backlash from European leaders and sparked a major political storm.

