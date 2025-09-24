Zelensky To Address UN General Assembly And Crimea Platform Summit On Wednesday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, Zelensky's speech at the General Assembly's general debate is scheduled for around 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time (4:15 p.m. Kyiv Time).

In the morning session, statements will also be delivered by the presidents of Spain, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Argentina, Serbia, Croatia, Cyprus, Syria, and Iran.

In the afternoon, speeches will follow from the presidents of Slovakia, Albania, and leaders of several Asian, African, and Latin American countries. The Fifth Crimea Platform Summit will take place on the sidelines of the General Assembly, beginning at 1:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. Kyiv Time).

Zelensky will also hold a series of bilateral meetings.

In addition, the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen will convene on Wednesday with the participation of Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky is in New York to attend high-level events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. The general debate runs from September 23–27 and on September 29.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine