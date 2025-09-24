Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Signals Readiness To Build Stronger Ties With Netherlands

2025-09-24 03:06:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Iran is ready to strengthen bilateral relations with the Netherlands, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during his meeting with Dutch counterpart David van Weel in New York, Trend reports.

According to the Iranian minister, the development of relations between the two countries can have a positive impact on many areas.

At the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the importance of the constructive role of the European parties participating in the process of discussions related to this program.

Meanwhile, Araghchi is on a visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

