Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 24
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 24
|
Rial on September 23
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
587,530
|
580,996
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
794,132
|
784,465
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
741,525
|
732,111
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
62,831
|
61,947
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
59,362
|
58,420
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
92,874
|
91,644
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,617
|
6,579
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
159,981
|
158,202
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,923,902
|
1,903,260
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
207,632
|
205,582
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
397,364
|
392,976
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
75,550
|
74,778
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,526,741
|
1,509,891
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
424,679
|
420,529
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
344,045
|
340,500
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
34,077
|
33,476
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,184
|
14,043
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,024
|
6,950
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
161,409
|
159,614
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,834
|
44,368
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
387,699
|
382,841
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
156,675
|
154,932
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,562,580
|
1,545,202
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
457,714
|
452,801
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
482,417
|
477,366
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,426
|
19,213
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
280
|
277
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
413,391
|
411,007
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
108,851
|
107,500
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
82,605
|
81,666
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,843,486
|
1,827,628
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
139,938
|
138,264
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
421,287
|
417,227
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
821,287
|
819,458
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
693,190
|
683,988
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
107,969
|
106,963
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
216,821
|
213,471
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,288
|
35,031
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,574
|
8,424
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
173,537
|
171,630
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
345,604
|
341,763
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,025,836
|
1,020,428
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
62,884
|
62,095
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
167,435
|
166,156
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,502
|
3,502
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 849,216 rials and $1 costs 719,774 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 824,482 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,810 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,02 -1,05 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.20-1.23 million rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment