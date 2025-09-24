Rubio On Possible Sanctions Against Russia: Trump Is Patient, But His Patience Is Not Infinite
"[The conflict] that's proved to be an extraordinarily challenge has been the war in Ukraine, between Russia and Ukraine," Rubio said.
He noted that President Trump, together with his team, has been working "tirelessly" on a resolution, investing a tremendous amount of his own time and energy. At the same time, Rubio added, the war cannot be ended militarily.
"It will end at a negotiating table. That's where this war will end. But the longer it lasts, the more people will die, the more will be destroyed," he said.
According to him, the U.S. president "has shown extraordinary patience in terms of not assessing additional sanctions [against Russia] in the hopes of having a breakthrough in this regard." However, Rubio continued, the situation is now moving toward deeper escalation, with a record number of strikes compared to earlier. "And now we are also watching incursions into neighboring airspace by both [Russian] drones and airplanes," he said.
Rubio stressed that Trump is committed to peace, but his patience is not infinite.
"He has before him the opportunity and the options of imposing additional economic costs on the Russian Federation, if necessary, in order to bring this to an end," he said.Read also: Trump could be 'game changer' in ending Ukraine war – Zelensky
Rubio added that Trump also has the option "to sell defensive weaponry, and potentially offensive weaponry, so that Ukraine can defend itself from this assault by purchasing that weaponry." He also stressed that the United States remains committed to a peaceful settlement.
But there will come a moment in which we will have to conclude that perhaps there is no interest in a peaceful resolution, and then the President has before him real options, which he intends to pursue, as he has made clear today in some of the messages he has put out," Rubio said.
He called on UN member states to do everything possible to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment