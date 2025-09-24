MENAFN - GetNews)



Assured Junk Removal now specializes in garage cleanouts in Henderson, Nevada, helping homeowners reclaim valuable space with professional junk hauling, recycling, and donation services. Led by owner Alex Cordier, the Las Vegas-based company offers full garage cleanouts, eco-friendly disposal, and same-day scheduling, making clutter removal faster, safer, and more sustainable.

Las Vegas, NV - September 23, 2025 - Homeowners can now take advantage of professional garage cleanouts Henderson with Assured Junk Removal's newly expanded services in Henderson. The Las Vegas-based company announced today that it now specializes in full-service garage cleanouts, helping residents reclaim valuable space through eco-friendly junk hauling, recycling, and donation programs.

Meeting the Demand for Garage Cleanouts in Henderson

Demand for junk removal in Henderson and the broader Las Vegas area has grown rapidly as families look for ways to clear clutter and create more functional living spaces. Garages often become storage areas for years of unused belongings, broken appliances, or outdated furniture. Professional garage cleanouts offer a practical solution for busy homeowners who need efficient, stress-free results.

This expansion strengthens local access to trusted junk removal in Las Vegas while providing Henderson residents with specialized services designed to meet the community's needs.

“Garages are one of the most common spaces to get overwhelmed with clutter,” said Alex Cordier, owner of Assured Junk Removal.“We created this service to help Henderson homeowners clear out years of unused items quickly, responsibly, and with the reassurance that recyclables and donations are handled properly.”

Comprehensive Garage Cleanout Services

Assured Junk Removal's Henderson garage cleanout services include:

Full garage cleanouts. Clearing unwanted items, appliances, and bulky furniture from garages

Sorting and hauling. Organizing items for disposal, recycling, or donation

Appliance and equipment removal. Safe handling and disposal of refrigerators, freezers, and other heavy items

Eco-friendly disposal. Recycling and donation practices that reduce landfill waste

These services allow homeowners to maximize garage space, whether for parking vehicles, creating workshops, or improving overall home organization.

Commitment to Eco-Friendly Practices

Assured Junk Removal has long emphasized responsible disposal as part of its junk removal philosophy. Items collected during garage cleanouts are evaluated for donation opportunities with local charities, while recyclable materials are processed to avoid landfill impact. This approach benefits both Henderson families and the broader environment.

Why Henderson Homeowners Benefit from This Service

Garages often hold some of the heaviest and hardest-to-manage items in a home. Attempting a cleanout without professional help can be time-consuming and physically demanding. With the addition of garage cleanout services in Henderson, residents now gain:

Convenience. Same-day and next-day appointments that fit busy schedules

Professional support. Trained crews who handle lifting, hauling, and safe disposal

Transparent pricing. Honest quotes with no hidden fees or surprise charges

Community impact. Recycling and donation efforts that benefit local organizations and reduce waste

Strengthening Community Connections

This expansion reflects Assured Junk Removal's commitment to serving Henderson and surrounding neighborhoods with dependable, customer-focused junk removal. Residents can easily connect with the company through its Google Business Profile at where they can schedule services, read reviews, and learn more about the company's reputation in the Las Vegas area.

“Clutter doesn't just take up space, it also adds stress,” said Alex Cordier.“We want to give Henderson homeowners peace of mind knowing their garage cleanout will be handled quickly, respectfully, and with an eye toward recycling and donation.”

Schedule a Garage Cleanout with Assured Junk Removal

Henderson homeowners ready to reclaim their garages can schedule cleanout services today. To book an appointment or explore recycling and donation options, visit the Henderson garage cleanout page or call 702-479-5865.

About Assured Junk Removal

Assured Junk Removal is a locally owned junk removal company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company provides a full range of services including residential junk hauling, commercial property cleanouts, garage cleanouts, and donation pickups. With a strong commitment to recycling and community support, Assured Junk Removal helps customers clear space quickly and responsibly while minimizing environmental impact.