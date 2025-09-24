Faraday Future To Launch FX Super One In The Middle East In October After UAE Heat And US Safety Tests

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is preparing for Middle East deliveries of its FX Super One at the end of October, following a series of regional engineering tests and U.S. safety milestones.

Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia wrote on X that the company initiated the homologation process for the Gulf region by testing the FX Super One's HVAC system in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, to ensure it could perform effectively under the region's extreme heat.

The Gulf Cooperation Council requires vehicle air-conditioning to withstand temperatures above 115°F, which Jia called“the ultimate test of our technology.” Preliminary results are guiding the next phase of validation, he said.

In August, Faraday said the FX Super One passed the first round of U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) development tests for upper interior impact protection. The evaluations, conducted at the MGA Research facility in Michigan, measured head injury criteria in rollover scenarios using a Free Motion Head form. The company stated that the results were in line with expectations at this stage of development.

Trial production is underway at Faraday's Hanford, California, facility, where the company is verifying processes and training staff ahead of full-scale manufacturing. The FX Super One was unveiled in Los Angeles in July as Faraday's first mass-market EV. The company stated that it secured more than 10,000 deposits for the model across both B2B and B2C channels.

The vehicle will be available in multiple seating configurations, including four, six, and seven seats, and in both battery-electric and extended-range hybrid versions. All models include all-wheel drive.

Faraday has highlighted cabin space and flexibility, with a 130-inch wheelbase and fold-flat seating. Cabin features include rear zero-gravity seats and widescreen displays with Dolby Atmos audio. Safety and driver-assist features are supported by lidar, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras with 360-degree coverage.

Faraday's stock has declined 32.5% so far in 2025.

