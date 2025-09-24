Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Lashes City Fiercely Check Forecast
The monsoon is now gradually withdrawing from the country, but its retreat is delayed in several states. Even as it departs, monsoon clouds are pouring heavily in many places. Significant rainfall is being recorded, especially in Northeast and South India. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, rain during Navratri has worsened the situation and affected the festive spirit.
Where will it rain today?
According to the weather department, there is a possibility of light rain in some areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan today. However, the weather will remain clear in most places. An alert for thunderstorms and lightning has been issued for several districts in Bihar. There is no chance of rain in Delhi-NCR this week. Here, the humid heat continues to be a problem even in September. However, light cool winds may blow in the coming days. But for now, clear weather and pollution remain a challenge for the people.
Monsoon's fierce form in Maharashtra
In Marathwada, continuous heavy rain for the past four days has worsened the situation. So far, eight people have lost their lives, and hundreds of homes have collapsed. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government is providing all possible help to farmers and affected families. Helicopters and boats are being used to rescue people trapped in the floods.
Rain becomes a disaster in Kolkata amidst Durga Puja
In Kolkata, heavy rain during Durga Puja has brought life to a standstill. 10 people have died due to electrocution. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and a job for one member. The rain has severely affected traffic. Torrential rain from Monday night to Tuesday morning submerged Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and several nearby districts. 57 flights had to be canceled at Kolkata airport, and 31 flights were delayed. Train and metro services were also affected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment