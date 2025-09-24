NIA Files Case Against Pannun Over Threat Call To Stop PM Modi From Hoisting Tricolor On August 15

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel and designated US-based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for having instigated Sikh soldiers to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the Indian tricolour at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, and offering them a Rs 11 crore reward to do so.

The FIR registered by NIA cites“credible” information and video retrieved from SFJ US official 'X' handle, on Aug 10, 2025, in which Pannun gave the call for stopping the PM Modi from hoisting the national flag. He also unveiled a map of Khalistan, envisioning Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as its parts. Recalling his declaration that Shaheed Jatha of SFJ would fight against India, NIA said he had“indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India and spread disaffection among Sikhs against India. It added that the Centre was of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA Act had been committed and must be investigated.

As per the FIR, information with the Central govt indicated that Pannun had hosted a 'meet the press' at Lahore Press Club in Pakistan, on Aug 10, where he addressed journalists via video link from Washington, rejecting India's sovereignty over Punjab and promoting the cause of Khalistan.

“During the press meet, he also unveiled SFJ's new 'Delhi Banayga Khalistan' referendum map which incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi into envisioned Khalistan,” the FIR states.

Pannun has been charged with offences under Section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.