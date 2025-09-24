NIA Files Case Against Pannun Over Threat Call To Stop PM Modi From Hoisting Tricolor On August 15
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel and designated US-based terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for having instigated Sikh soldiers to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the Indian tricolour at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, and offering them a Rs 11 crore reward to do so.
The FIR registered by NIA cites“credible” information and video retrieved from SFJ US official 'X' handle, on Aug 10, 2025, in which Pannun gave the call for stopping the PM Modi from hoisting the national flag. He also unveiled a map of Khalistan, envisioning Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh as its parts. Recalling his declaration that Shaheed Jatha of SFJ would fight against India, NIA said he had“indulged in activities for disrupting sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of India and spread disaffection among Sikhs against India. It added that the Centre was of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA Act had been committed and must be investigated.
As per the FIR, information with the Central govt indicated that Pannun had hosted a 'meet the press' at Lahore Press Club in Pakistan, on Aug 10, where he addressed journalists via video link from Washington, rejecting India's sovereignty over Punjab and promoting the cause of Khalistan.
“During the press meet, he also unveiled SFJ's new 'Delhi Banayga Khalistan' referendum map which incorporates Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi into envisioned Khalistan,” the FIR states.
Pannun has been charged with offences under Section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy) and Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment