Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Global Market Report 2025 Growth Future Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall PredictionGlobal Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Market Worth?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the market size of AI-based product recall forecast. This market is projected to inflate from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the expanding globalization of supply chains, heightened safety compliance mandates, increased customer consciousness regarding product safety, escalating digitization in the manufacturing sector, and a growing rate of product recalls.

The market size for product recall prediction driven by artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to witness rapid expansion in the coming years, expected to reach $4.16 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The surge during the forecasted period is attributed to mounting regulatory pressures, an increase in product complexity, a growing need for real-time traceability, an uptick in the adoption of cloud-based solutions, and a surge in investments in AI-based risk prediction. Key trends expected during the forecast period involve progress in machine learning algorithms, the integration of cloud-based platforms, the use of technology in pharmaceuticals, enhancements in AI-driven analytics, and evolution in predictive maintenance methodologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Market?

The escalating need for automation within supply chain management is anticipated to bolster the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven product recall prediction market's expansion. Automation signifies the employment of tech systems and tools to enhance, supervise, and handle supply chain tasks while minimizing human involvement, hence improving precision and effectiveness. Businesses are increasingly adopting automation in supply chain processes to cut down mistakes and heighten efficacy in stock and order management. The AI-powered product recall prediction aids in identifying potential threats to products ahead of time, facilitating quicker recalls, reducing losses, and encouraging a more seamless operation. As per Orange Connex, a technology-oriented fourth-party logistics provider from the US, in July 2025, predictive analytics empowered by AI can lessen forecasting errors by 50% and scaling down operational expenses by 20–30%, with AI already being used by 47% of mid-sized firms for optimizing procedures. Consequently, the escalating demand for automation in supply chain management fosters growth in the AI-driven product recall prediction market. Owing to improved data infrastructure and analytics capabilities, the surge in investments in digital technologies stimulates market growth. Investing in digital tech involves spending on connectivity, software, hardware, and services that boost digital skills, operation efficiency, and innovation. As businesses are increasingly leveraging advanced tools like AI and analytics, investments in digital technologies are correspondingly rising. Such investments are palpably assisting the AI-powered product recall prediction by providing data, infrastructure, and the necessary analytics tools to identify and forecast prospective product flaws in real-time. As per the Office for National Statistics, a UK government department, in July 2024, the annual investment in digital infrastructure grew by 22.9% from 2021, reaching $12.46 billion USD (£9.2 billion) in 2022. Hence, the rise in investments in digital technologies stimulates growth in the AI-driven product recall prediction market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Amazon Web Services Inc.

. Siemens AG

. Honeywell International Inc.

. PTC Inc.

. Elisa Industriq Oy

. DataRobot Inc.

. Dataiku Ltd.

. ETQ Inc.

. Augury Services Private Limited

. Uptake Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Sector?

Major firms functioning in the market of product recall prediction powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are dedicating their efforts towards the development of groundbreaking solutions like AI-enabled predictive quality analysis tools. These solutions aim to amplify product security, trim down operational uncertainties, and mitigate expenditures associated with recalls. An AI-infused predictive quality analytic system uses AI to evaluate data and foresee potential product flaws, thus facilitating businesses to avert recalls and adhere to quality standards. For instance, ETQ LLC, a firm based in the US that specializes in cloud-based quality management software, rolled out the ETQ Reliance predictive quality analytics solution in October 2024. This solution, crafted with the collaboration of Acerta Analytics Solutions and integrated into their quality management system (QMS), leverages machine learning algorithms and real-time data from the production floor to anticipate and counter defects at the early stages. It provides automated alerts for prospective quality threats, speeds up the process of root cause analysis, and allows for the proactive handling of production glitches. The pairing of AI and human proficiency via this solution aids in reducing waste, rework, recalls, and safety incidents while boosting the overall product quality and operational productivity.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven product recall prediction market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Automotive, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Retail

5) By End-User: Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Predictive Analytics Platforms, Machine Learning Frameworks, Natural Language Processing Tools, Data Integration Software, Model Management Solutions

2) By Hardware: High Performance Computing Systems, Graphics Processing Units, Data Storage Devices, Network Infrastructure Components, Edge Computing Devices

3) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, System Integration Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Product Recall Prediction Market?

In the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven product recall prediction global market report for 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

