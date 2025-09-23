Award-Winning Book 'Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899' Celebrates The Most Extraordinary Season In College Football History

Book Title

Award-winning Unrivaled tells the inspiring true story of Sewanee's undefeated 1899 football season with stunning art, history, and design.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shakerag Hollow Press is proud to announce the release of Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899, a stunning coffee table book co-authored by Norman Jetmundsen, Jr., and Karin Dupree Fecteau. This book captures the remarkable story of the Sewanee Tigers' 1899 football season, one of the most extraordinary and inspiring achievements in sports history. It showcases the heart and resilience of a small college team that defied the odds to create a legacy that is still celebrated today.In addition to its captivating narrative and exceptional design, Unrivaled has already garnered more than 20 prestigious awards, including Best Sports Book of the Year, Best Coffee Table Book of the Year, and Non-Fiction Book of the Year. With its combination of archival materials, original artwork, and insightful commentary, the book provides a rare glimpse into one of college football's most epic stories.The story of the 1899 Sewanee Tigers is not just the story of an undefeated football season; it is the chronicle of a feat unprecedented in sports history. In just six days, the Sewanee Tigers shut out Texas, Texas A&M, Tulane, LSU, and Ole Miss on the road, while traveling 2,500 miles by train. But the story doesn't end there. The "Iron Men" of Sewanee went on to finish the season 12-0, outscoring their opponents 322-10 and cementing their names in the history of college football.The inspiring story, full of courage and triumph, forms the backbone of Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899. Blending the visual appeal of a coffee table book with the richness of a historical documentary, the book dives deep into the team's legendary accomplishments, featuring original paintings by artist Ernie Eldredge, music by renowned composer Bobby Horton, and rare archival photographs and materials. It also features interviews with coaches, sports analysts, and historians, including Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden, Vince Dooley, Kirk Herbstreit, and Jon Meacham, who place the significance of the 1899 Sewanee team within the broader context of college football and American history.The story of the Sewanee Tigers ranks among the greatest achievements in sports history. It has all the hallmarks of fiction. Yet, as former Vice Chancellor John McCardell noted,“It's more than lore, it's true.”Legendary coach Johnny Majors also shared his admiration, saying,“It's the most unusual, unique, special story I've ever read or heard about college football.”The release of Unrivaled follows the success of the documentary film Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899, which was nominated for a Regional Emmy for Best Historical Documentary and has been featured at numerous film festivals across the country. The documentary, co-directed and co-produced by Norman Jetmundsen Jr. and David Crews, was aired on PBS and The World Channel and featured in Delta Air Lines' programming for four months in 2025. The documentary's success, coupled with the discovery of a wealth of archival material, inspired the authors to expand the story into a high-quality coffee table book.Norman Jetmundsen, Jr. is a retired attorney and an accomplished writer. A graduate of The University of the South, The University of Alabama Law School, and Oxford University, Norman has authored two novels and several essays. He co-produced and co-directed the Emmy-nominated documentary Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899, which further ignited his passion for preserving the story of the Sewanee Tigers.Karin Dupree Fecteau is an internationally recognized graphic designer and artist, specializing in publications, branding, and advertising. She worked as a Senior Designer for Southern Living magazine before founding her own design studio. Fecteau's exceptional design skills have brought the Unrivaled book to life, combining aesthetics with historical depth to create a visually stunning and memorable work.Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899 is now available for purchase at This limited-edition, high-quality coffee table book is a must-have for collectors, sports enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates extraordinary stories of human achievement.Purchase your copy of Unrivaled: Sewanee 1899 today and enjoy delving into the history and drama of the most amazing season in college football history.

Norman Jetmundsen, Jr

Brookscraft Publishing

+1 213-224-6630

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.