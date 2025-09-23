MENAFN - GetNews)



"Algorithms are shaping your hiring decisions, sometimes in ways you can't see. Even a small flaw can cost you top talent. Now is the time to take control and ensure the right candidates reach your team." - Evelyn JudgeAI is shaping hiring by screening and rejecting candidates before recruiters ever see them, sometimes costing companies their best talent. Evelyn Judge, Managing Partner at Frank Rally Post, helps startups and growing businesses audit hiring processes, align them with strategy, and ensure AI supports recruitment goals, improving talent acquisition, retention, and business performance.







Atlanta, GA - Artificial intelligence has become central to modern hiring, automatically screening, ranking, and even rejecting résumés before a human sees them. While this technology can streamline recruitment, it also carries hidden risks: Qualified candidates may be filtered out for minor reasons, and companies may lose the talent they need without realizing it.

"Algorithms are making decisions that can profoundly affect the quality of your hires," said Evelyn Judge , Managing Partner and executive-level HR consultant at Frank Rally Post . "If you haven't examined how AI influences your hiring process, you may be missing key candidates, while your competitors quietly bring them onto their teams," added Evelyn Judge.

Evelyn Judge works directly with startups and growing companies to audit hiring processes, align them with business goals, and ensure AI supports overall recruitment strategy. Her approach focuses on clarity, compliance, culture, and leadership enablement, helping organizations efficiently attract and retain the right talent.

The Reality for Companies Today

- Strong candidates are slipping through the cracks. AI filters can unintentionally exclude high-performing or unconventional talent.

- Process gaps create risk. Outdated hiring systems can delay recruitment and reduce competitiveness.

- The employer's brand matters. Candidates notice clunky processes and may take their skills elsewhere.

"A mismanaged hiring process directly impacts business performance," Evelyn Judge said. "Even a small flaw in the system can prevent the right candidate from joining your team at the right time," Evelyn Judge emphasized.

How Evelyn Judge Can Help

Frank Rally Post is helping organizations overcome the hidden traps of automated pre-screening with services designed to integrate effectively within any organization.

- Fractional HR Consulting: Executive-level HR support without full-time overhead, including strategic people planning, compliance, and culture development.

- Talent Acquisition Strategy: Define the roles truly needed, optimize employer branding, and streamline hiring processes.

- Talent Development Advisory: Develop top performers, establish succession planning, and embed feedback systems that improve retention.

Take Action Today.

Step 1 - Audit hiring processes,

Step 2 - Uncover hidden gaps in candidate screening

Step 3 - implement talent acquisition strategies.

Every day the best candidates are filtered out is a day competitors move ahead. Learn More: Audit Sessions may be reserved at t

Or call (203) 820-1720 for consultation

About Frank Rally Post

Frank Rally Post is a specialized Human Capital Organization serving a nationwide client base with offices in Atlanta, GA, New York, NY, and Stamford, CT. Frank Rally Post provids retained HR , Talent Acquisition , and Recruitment Services designed for small to mid-sized companies.

Frank Rally Post's expertise spans direct hire and executive search in the Accounting , Finance , and HR sectors. Through a relationship-centric, contingency-based approach, Frank Rally Post delivers access to top-tier talent without upfront costs.

By quickly assessing organizational needs and implementing effective processes, Frank Rally Post empowers business leaders to focus on growth while Frank Rally Post manages HR complexities with precision. Frank Rally Post is committed to helping clients turn HR challenges into opportunities, positioning their businesses for sustainable success.

For more information please visit:

Linkedin