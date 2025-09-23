Buerger's Disease Pipeline 2025: Innovative Clinical Developments By Over 3 Global Leaders Delveinsight Highlighted Companies Include Antidote Therapeutics, K-STEMCELL, And Caladrius Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Buerger's Disease Pipeline 2025"DelveInsight's,“Buerger's Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Buerger's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

With Buerger's disease increasingly affecting populations worldwide and contributing to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the need for safer and more effective treatments is growing. According to DelveInsight, the Buerger's disease pipeline includes more than three pharmaceutical and biotech companies actively developing over three therapeutic candidates. These therapies are at various stages of clinical and preclinical development, reflecting significant innovation and dedication to addressing this critical public health challenge.

DelveInsight's“Buerger's Disease Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the R&D landscape. It examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive positioning, and key company initiatives, making it an essential resource for researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers seeking insights into the evolving Buerger's disease therapeutics market and the innovations shaping its future.

Key Takeaways from the Buerger's disease Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Buerger's disease pipeline report highlights a developing landscape with more than three active companies working on over three therapeutic candidates for Buerger's disease.

A key milestone in the field is the orphan drug designation awarded by the FDA to VascoStem, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy, in May 2016. This designation followed promising Phase I/II clinical trial results in South Korea, and the therapy is now undergoing further clinical evaluation.

Leading companies driving innovation in Buerger's disease include Antidote Therapeutics, K-STEMCELL, Caladrius Biosciences, and others, all exploring new therapies to enhance treatment options. Notable pipeline candidates under development include mesenchymal stem cell therapy, ATI-1013, and additional emerging therapies at various stages of research and clinical testing.

Buerger's disease Overview:

Buerger's disease, or Thromboangiitis obliterans, is a rare disorder affecting the blood vessels in the hands and feet, leading to blockages. Early signs often include pain or a cold sensation in the fingers. As the disease advances, additional symptoms may appear, such as color changes in fingers or toes (pale, red, or bluish), sudden severe pain, skin ulcers, gangrene, and in extreme cases, amputation.

Diagnosis generally involves imaging techniques like plethysmography, Doppler ultrasound, or catheter-based X-ray arteriography to identify vascular blockages. Blood tests may also be performed to exclude other types of vasculitis or vessel obstruction.

The main goal of treatment is to relieve symptoms and prevent disease progression. Complete cessation of all tobacco use-including smoking, exposure to secondhand smoke, and nicotine replacement-is the only proven way to improve outcomes and reduce amputation risk, particularly if implemented before significant tissue damage or gangrene occurs. Additional treatment approaches may include medications such as calcium channel blockers, anticoagulants, thrombolytics, and prostaglandin analogs, as well as surgical or procedural interventions like sympathectomy, adrenalectomy, spinal cord stimulation, and omental transfers.

Buerger's disease Pipeline Analysis

The Buerger's disease pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:



Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Buerger's disease Market.

Categorizes Buerger's disease therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Buerger's disease drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Buerger's disease Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Buerger's disease Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Buerger's disease Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Buerger's disease market advancement.

Buerger's disease Emerging Drugs

Mesenchymal stem cell therapy: K-STEMCELL

Mesenchymal stem cell therapy is being investigated as a potential treatment for ischemic ulcers and other complications of Buerger's disease. One notable candidate, VascoStem, supports indirect vascularization by secreting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and also directly facilitates tissue repair. VascoStem is currently in Phase I/II clinical trials for Buerger's disease.

Recognizing its therapeutic promise, VascoStem received rare disease designation from the U.S. FDA in May 2016, following encouraging Phase I/II trial results in South Korea. The therapy also earned orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in March 2017.

ATI-1013: Antidote Therapeutics

ATI-1013 is a human monoclonal antibody engineered to bind and neutralize nicotine in the bloodstream. Its development harnesses the human immune system's capacity to generate high-affinity antibodies against foreign substances. The project has been supported by an $8.5 million Strategic Alliance grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which has been instrumental in its discovery and development. Furthermore, ATI-1013 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Buerger's disease Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Buerger's disease Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Buerger's disease By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Buerger's disease Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Buerger's disease Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

