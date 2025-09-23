Socialtalent Launches Interview Intelligence Platform To Redefine Hiring Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews) Transforming interviews into smarter, fairer, and more consistent decisions

DUBLIN, IRELAND - SocialTalent, the first enterprise-grade hiring excellence platform, today announced the launch of its Interview Intelligence platform , a breakthrough solution designed to help organizations deliver consistent, high-quality, and equitable interviews at scale.

For almost 15 years, SocialTalent has been trusted by the world's leading organizations to upskill recruiters and hiring managers. With Interview Intelligence, SocialTalent now brings AI-powered insights and structured frameworks directly into the interview process, helping teams make smarter, fairer, and faster hiring decisions.

“Hiring decisions shape the future of every business, and interviews are at the heart of those decisions,” said Johnny Campbell, Co-Founder and CEO of SocialTalent.“Our Interview Intelligence platform equips hiring teams with the clarity, fairness, and confidence they need to hire the best talent - every time.”

Key benefits of Interview Intelligence include:

. Consistency across every interview : Structured frameworks ensure fairness, compliance, and quality across roles and geographies.

. Collaboration made easy : Shared feedback loops align hiring managers, recruiters, and stakeholders.

. Bias reduction at scale : Tools to help interviewers recognize and mitigate unconscious bias, supporting more inclusive hiring.

. Bridging the gap between learning and doing: Managers can track whether training is being applied in live interviews, while ongoing prompts keep interviewers on track with best practices.

. Smarter insights in real time : AI-powered analysis of interviews highlights strengths, gaps, and opportunities to drive improvement. Post-interview learning recommendations provide hiring managers with clear guidance on where and how to improve.

A New Look for a New Era

Alongside this product launch, SocialTalent is also unveiling its new brand identity - a bold, modern look that reflects its vision for the future of hiring.

The refreshed brand embodies SocialTalent's values of empowerment, innovation, and human-centricity . It emphasizes clarity, inclusivity, and confidence - mirroring the experience the platform delivers to every customer.

“Our brand evolution represents more than a new look,” added Campbell.“It's a signal of our continued commitment to empowering hiring teams everywhere with the skills, insights, and intelligence they need to succeed.”

About SocialTalent

SocialTalent is the first enterprise-grade hiring excellence platform that helps organizations hire smarter and faster. By combining interview intelligence with expert-led training, SocialTalent ensures consistent, high-quality hiring decisions that scale. Trusted by global enterprises, such as Pfizer, Cisco and Siemens, SocialTalent equips hiring teams with the skills and intelligence needed to drive better outcomes, fairer processes, and a stronger competitive edge.

