Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Poised For Continuous Growth Through 2032, Fueled By Technological Advances And Rising Surgical Procedures Delveinsight

"Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market"The leading Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices companies working in the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market include B Braun Meslungen AG, BestMedical, MINZE HEALTH, Santron Meditronic., Potent Medical, Laborie, MEDKONSULT medical technology s.r.o., The Prometheus Group®, HCItalia srl, DeltaMed, MEDICA S.P.A, Aymed Medical Technology, EV ITALIA, tic Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Creo Medical Ltd, Stericom Ltd., Amecath Medical Technologies, Cook, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, and others.

The orthopedic prosthesis devices market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to around USD 2.96 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.88% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related conditions like diabetes, a rising number of trauma cases from road accidents, and sports-related injuries, all of which are boosting demand for orthopedic prosthetic devices over the forecast period.

DelveInsight's Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Insights report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and projected market, including market shares of leading companies, challenges, key drivers, barriers, trends, and profiles of major players in the orthopedic prosthesis devices sector.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Report

The Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2025 to 2032. According to DelveInsight, North America is projected to hold a dominant position in the global market during this period.

Key players in the orthopedic prosthesis space include Ottobock, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Advanced Arm Dynamics, TASKA Prosthetics, NAKED PROSTHETICS, Steeper Inc., Össur, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Orthotic & Prosthetic Lab, Inc., BioMetrics Prosthetic and Orthotic CT, Trulife, INTEGRUM, Mobius Bionics, Open Bionics, Blatchford Limited, inMotion Prosthetics and Orthotics, SYNERGY PROSTHETICS, Motorica LLC, WillowWood Global LLC, among others.

Recent developments in the market include:



March 2024: Proteor launched the SYNSYS full-leg system, featuring hydraulic kinetic coupling and triple flexion at the hip, knee, and ankle to improve mobility.

December 2022: NYU Langone Health performed its first surgeries using the only FDA-approved implantable prosthetic in the greater New York City area, employing osseointegration to enhance prosthetic-limb integration and quality of life for amputees. January 2022: Copper3D partnered with Prótesis 3D to produce antimicrobial copper-infused orthopedic implants, manufacturing over 200 prosthetic devices for children with disabilities from underserved communities.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Overview

Orthopedic prosthesis devices are artificial implants used to replace or support injured or missing bones and joints, aiming to restore mobility and enhance quality of life for individuals with musculoskeletal disorders. They play a vital role in treating patients with trauma, degenerative conditions, or congenital abnormalities affecting bones, joints, and limbs.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to secure a significant portion of the orthopedic prosthesis devices market revenue between 2024 and 2030. This leadership is largely attributed to the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries, ongoing innovations in prosthetic technology, and growing regulatory approvals that facilitate market growth in the region.

According to 2024 data from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, more than 700,000 total knee replacement procedures are conducted annually in the U.S. Furthermore, the Arthritis Society Canada (2022) indicated that gout-the most common form of inflammatory arthritis-affects about 1 million Canadians, predominantly men (around 4% of males versus 1% of females), with the knee being the most commonly affected joint. These figures underscore the rising orthopedic care needs in North America, driving demand for prosthetic devices.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Dynamics

According to the International Diabetes Federation (2022), around 537 million adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in 2021, accounting for nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide. This number is expected to increase to 643 million by 2030 and reach 783 million by 2045, with over 75% of cases occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, approximately 541 million adults had Impaired Glucose Tolerance (IGT), placing them at higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Orthopedic prosthesis devices are essential in managing diabetes-related complications, particularly for preventing and treating foot and limb issues. In severe cases, such as diabetic foot ulcers or infections, these devices aid in limb preservation or support rehabilitation following amputation, helping restore functionality and improve quality of life for affected individuals.

Moreover, the World Health Organization's 2023 factsheet on road traffic injuries reports that such accidents are the leading cause of death among children and young adults aged 5 to 29. Each year, an estimated 20 to 50 million people worldwide sustain non-fatal injuries from road accidents, many of which result in long-term disabilities caused by bone fractures and joint dislocations.

Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Market Drivers:



Increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders like diabetes

Increasing instances of trauma cases resulting from road traffic accidents Rising number of sports-related injuries that are acting as major factors contributing to the overall growth of the orthopedic prosthesis devices

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Orthopedic Prosthesis Devices Companies: Ottobock, Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, LeTourneau Prosthetics and Orthotics, Advanced Arm Dynamics, TASKA Prosthetics, NAKED PROSTHETICS, Steeper Inc., Össur, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Orthotic & Prosthetic Lab, Inc., BioMetrics Prosthetic and Orthotic CT, Trulife, INTEGRUM, Mobius Bionics, Open Bionics, Blatchford Limited, inMotion Prosthetics and Orthotics, SYNERGY PROSTHETICS, Motorica LLC, WillowWood Global LLC, and others.

