Breast Cancer Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 By Delveinsight Covering Evolving Research, Therapeutic Innovations, And Competitive Developments Across The Pharma Sector

DelveInsight's“ Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 250+ Breast Cancer companies and 300+ pipeline drugs in the Breast Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Breast Cancer pipeline drugs profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Breast Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Breast Cancer Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Breast Cancer Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



On 19 September 2025, Borstkanker Onderzoek Groep announced a phase II study is to test if chemotherapy can be replaced by the combination of ribociclib plus letrozole as a neo-adjuvant therapy for patients with non-metastatic primary luminal breast cancer.

On 11 September 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a study is to compare sacituzumab tirumotecan as a single agent, and in combination with pembrolizumab, versus Treatment of Physician's Choice (TPC) in participants with hormone receptor positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) unresectable locally advanced, or metastatic, breast cancer.

DelveInsight's Breast Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 250+ Breast Cancer companies working to develop 300+ pipeline therapies for Breast Cancer treatment.

The leading Breast Cancer Companies such as Tanvex Biopharma, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Byondis, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Biostar Pharma, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, InventisBio, Coherent Biopharma, Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd., Ambrx, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, Convalife (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, NovaOnco Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Verastem Oncology, Ellipses Pharma, Shenzhen Yangli Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., TYK Medicine, Ascendis Pharma, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Mersana Therapeutics, Exelixis, Shenzhen Celconta Life Science, Beijing Wehand-Bio Pharmaceutical, VM Oncology, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, OS Therapies, and Syntab Therapeutics and others. Promising Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Oraxol, ARV-471, Ribociclib, E7389, Trastuzumab, GM-CSF, GM-CSF, Trastuzumab, Paclitaxel, Gemcitabine/Carboplatin, Iniparib , and others.

Stay ahead with the most recent pipeline outlook for Breast Cancer. Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Breast Cancer Treatment

The Breast Cancer Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Breast Cancer Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Breast Cancer.

Breast Cancer Overview

Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that originates in the cells of the breast, most commonly in the ducts (ductal carcinoma) or lobules (lobular carcinoma). It is one of the most prevalent cancers among women worldwide, although it can also occur in men. Risk factors include age, family history, genetic mutations such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, hormonal factors, obesity, and lifestyle choices. Breast cancer can range from localized, slow-growing tumors to aggressive types that metastasize to other parts of the body.

Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Vepdegestrant (ARV-471): Pfizer/ Arvinas

Vepdegestrant is an investigational, orally bioavailable PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader designed to specifically target and degrade the estrogen receptor (ER) for the treatment of patients with ER-positive (ER+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer. Vepdegestrant is being developed as a potential monotherapy for ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with estrogen receptor 1 (ESR1) mutations in the second line-plus setting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted vepdegestrant Fast Track designation as a monotherapy in the treatment of adults with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy. Currently the drug is in Preregistration stage of development for the treatment of ER+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer, ER+/HER2- Early Breast Cancer.

Utidelone: Biostar Pharma, Inc.

Utidelone (UTD1), developed by Biostar Pharma, is a genetically engineered epothilone analog and next-generation microtubule inhibitor that received approval in China in March 2021 for metastatic breast cancer. Unlike taxanes, it binds a different site on microtubules, enabling it to overcome taxane resistance, demonstrate strong antitumor activity, and maintain low hematologic toxicity-showing both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) benefits in heavily pretreated patients when combined with capecitabine. Ongoing global trials include expanding indications such as neoadjuvant breast cancer, brain metastases, and even oral formulations to enhance convenience and broaden therapeutic impact. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of advanced breast cancer, Breast cancer neoadjuvant and breast cancer brain metastasis.

ARX788: Ambrx, Inc.

ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC currently being studied broadly in breast cancer, gastric/GEJ cancer and other solid tumor clinical trials. ARX788 is a homogeneous and highly stable ADC, which targets the HER2 receptor and contains two AS269 cytotoxic payloads site-specifically conjugated to a trastuzumab-based antibody. ARX788 was designed to maximize potential anti-tumor activity by optimizing the number and position of the payloads and the chemical bonds that conjugate the payloads to the antibody. AS269, proprietary payload, is a tubulin inhibitor specifically designed to form a highly stable covalent bond with our SAAs and kill tumor cells only upon entry into the cell when aided by the conjugated targeting antibody, thereby limiting off-target effects on healthy tissue. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer.

TSL-1502: Jiangsu Tasly Diyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

TSL-1502 is a pro-drug and its metabolite TSL-1502M has higher localized concentration at cancer sites with more potency, thus, our preclinical studies demonstrated that TSL-1502's anticancer activity is superior to competitor(s) while having a much wider therapeutic window. TSL-1502 is a small molecule drug, ready for clinical investigation (INDs) under both Chinese FDA (cFDA) and US FDA regulations. A phase II clinical trial will be managed and conducted in the USA. TSL-1502 is positioned to have strong PCT patent protections. Patents cover chemical structure, chiral auxiliary structures, crystal form, synthesize methods, and all potential indications. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of HER2-negative Locally Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients With Germline BRCA Mutations.

PF-07104091: Pfizer

PF-07104091, also known as tegtociclib, is a first-in-class, orally administered, selective CDK2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors, with a particular focus on hormone receptor-positive (HR+)/HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after prior CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy. By selectively inhibiting CDK2, PF-07104091 aims to induce cell cycle arrest through reduced phosphorylation of retinoblastoma protein (Rb) and other downstream targets, offering a novel approach to overcoming resistance to existing CDK4/6 inhibitors. Early-phase clinical trials have demonstrated that PF-07104091 is generally well tolerated and shows preliminary antitumor activity in heavily pretreated patients, with ongoing studies evaluating its use both as monotherapy and in combination with other agents such as fulvestrant and palbociclib. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Breast Cancer.

XL092: Edgewood Oncology Inc.

XL092 is a third-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that inhibits the activity of receptor tyrosine kinases implicated in cancer growth and spread, including VEGF receptors, MET, AXL and MER. These receptor tyrosine kinases are involved in both normal cellular function and in pathologic processes such as oncogenesis, metastasis, tumor angiogenesis and resistance to multiple therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors. Zanzalintinib is currently being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including genitourinary, colorectal and head and neck cancers. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of patients suffering from breast cancer.

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Breast Cancer Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Breast Cancer Drugs

Breast Cancer Companies

Tanvex Biopharma, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Byondis, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Biostar Pharma, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, InventisBio, Coherent Biopharma, Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd., Ambrx, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, Convalife (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, NovaOnco Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Verastem Oncology, Ellipses Pharma, Shenzhen Yangli Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., TYK Medicine, Ascendis Pharma, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Mersana Therapeutics, Exelixis, Shenzhen Celconta Life Science, Beijing Wehand-Bio Pharmaceutical, VM Oncology, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, OS Therapies, and Syntab Therapeutics and others.

Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Breast Cancer Products have been categorized under various molecular types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Unveil the future of Breast Cancer Treatment. Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Breast Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers

Scope of the Breast Cancer Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Breast Cancer Companies- Tanvex Biopharma, Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Byondis, CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Biostar Pharma, Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, InventisBio, Coherent Biopharma, Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd., Ambrx, MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Tasly Pharmaceutical Group, Convalife (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Merck & Co., AstraZeneca, Aclaris Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, NovaOnco Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Verastem Oncology, Ellipses Pharma, Shenzhen Yangli Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., TYK Medicine, Ascendis Pharma, ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies, Mersana Therapeutics, Exelixis, Shenzhen Celconta Life Science, Beijing Wehand-Bio Pharmaceutical, VM Oncology, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, OS Therapies, and Syntab Therapeutics and others.

Breast Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Oraxol, ARV-471, Ribociclib, E7389, Trastuzumab, GM-CSF, GM-CSF, Trastuzumab, Paclitaxel, Gemcitabine/Carboplatin, Iniparib , and others.

Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Breast Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Breast Cancer Therapies and clinical trials. Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Breast Cancer Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryBreast Cancer: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentBreast Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Registration)Vepdegestrant (ARV-471): Pfizer/ ArvinasMid Stage Products (Phase II)PF-07104091: PfizerEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)XL092: Edgewood Oncology Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsBreast Cancer Key CompaniesBreast Cancer Key ProductsBreast Cancer- Unmet NeedsBreast Cancer- Market Drivers and BarriersBreast Cancer- Future Perspectives and ConclusionBreast Cancer Analyst ViewsBreast Cancer Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.