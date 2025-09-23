Russian Airspace Violations Aim To Complicate NATO And EU, Not Conquer Territory, Analyst Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Dzherzh, Head of the Ukraine-NATO Public League and Chair of the Public Council at Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this in a comment to Ukrinform .

“I think today Putin's goal is not to raise the Russian flag in Warsaw; his idea is to complicate the work of the EU and NATO. Putin wants the European Union and NATO to engage in endless discussions, to argue over various issues. Russia carries out these provocations in a hybrid way, where it's hard to clearly say what is black or white,” Dzherzh said.

He added that Putin has allies inside NATO who constantly try to prevent the Alliance from reaching consensus.

“Kremlin allies in NATO weaken the overall position. Within NATO, there is Slovakia, Hungary, and the new U.S. administration; accordingly, consensus can only be reached in a simplified or 'light' form,” the expert said.

Regarding whether Russian MiG jets accidentally entered Estonian airspace, as drones entered Poland, Dzherzh said:

“Did the planes accidentally enter, or was it a planned violation of Estonian airspace, when it comes to MiG-31s in Estonia? Or drones in Poland? Is this a deliberate action or a possible coincidence?”

He emphasized that NATO and the EU need to reach consensus on joint responses to such situations:

“NATO is not as helpless as it may sometimes seem. Currently, NATO is strengthening its eastern flank and defense systems. It is very important that they make serious internal decisions to shoot down all these aircraft entering the territories of Ukraine and NATO members,” Dzherzh concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of September 19, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo. On the same day, the Polish Border Guard stated that two Russian fighter jets violated the safety zone over the Petrobaltic oil and gas platform in the Baltic Sea, flying over it.

Earlier, on the night of September 10, Polish military forces shot down drones that repeatedly violated Polish airspace. Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept these aerial targets.