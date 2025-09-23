Trump: Ukraine Can Win Back All Its Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the statement on Truth Social , according to Ukrinform.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia military and economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote.

With patience, time, and financial backing from Europe, including NATO, returning Ukraine to its original borders is "very much an option," he said.

Trump noted that Russia has been "fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a war that should have taken a real military power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia."

The U.S. President also said that when people in Moscow and across Russia realize the reality of the war - including long lines for fuel and a war economy that spends most of its resources on fighting Ukraine - the balance will shift further.

Ukraine has "Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!" Trump wrote.

He stressed that President Vladimir Putin and Russia are in "big economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act."

He also said that the U.S. will continue to supply weapons to NATO "for NATO to do what they want with them."

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

