IPT Well Solutions' Managing Director, Neel L. Duncan, To Speak At Houston Strategy Forum's Energy & Carbon Summit
The event, themed“State of the Marketplace,” brings together senior leaders from across the energy and carbon sectors for an unscripted, candid discussion on the structural shifts transforming the industry.
Mr. Duncan will join a panel that includes:
.Anthony Cottone, Vice President Corporate Development and Finance, 1PointFive
.Jillian Jopling, Senior Vice President, Lower 48, Hilcorp
Together, the panel will explore how companies are adapting strategies to remain competitive while advancing sustainable energy development.
“The energy and carbon landscape is evolving rapidly. Our role at IPT is to help companies navigate subsurface, regulatory, and technical complexities so they can achieve both operational excellence and environmental responsibility,” said Neel Duncan, Managing Director of IPT Well Solutions.“This summit provides a unique forum to exchange ideas with other industry leaders on where the market is headed.”
The Houston Strategy Forum's distinctive fireside-style format emphasizes open, unscripted dialogue under Chatham House Rules, encouraging participants to share perspectives on challenges and opportunities facing the sector.
About Houston Strategy Forum
The Houston Strategy Forum is the preeminent discussion platform for top executives, providing candid, peer-driven dialogue on pressing business and industry challenges. Its summits foster meaningful exchange and practical insights in an open, no-fluff environment.
About IPT Well Solutions
For over 30 years, IPT Well Solutions has been a trusted engineering and consulting partner in subsurface energy projects. From Class VI carbon sequestration and geothermal development to oil and gas permitting and reservoir valuations, IPT provides technical expertise, regulatory guidance, and strategic solutions to help clients deliver safe, compliant, and cost-effective projects.
