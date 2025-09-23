New Book Release Celebrates Historical African Heroine In Epic Adventure

NH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Batunde Bello's new book,“The Queen for Kings: Epic of the Ootu,” brings readers on a riveting adventure set in 12th-century West Africa. This compelling work of historical fiction pays tribute to the contributions of women as it recounts the story of Moremi, the queen of Ife, a heroine who rose against immeasurable odds to shape destiny.With 168 captivating pages of adventure, romance, and historical depth,“The Queen for Kings” introduces readers to the culture of the Ootu people through poetic storytelling and an unforgettable protagonist who embodies grace, courage, and resilience. Brimming with themes of beauty, power, and heroism, the novel showcases the immense strength and significance of women in an era of gods and conflict."Women's contribution to humanity inspired me to write this book," shared Batunde Bello, who was born in southwestern Nigeria and is a direct descendant of the culture featured in the novel. "Moremi, the queen of Ife, will now be known to more people globally through this work."Inviting readers to take a step into the world of the Ootu and be inspired by one woman's extraordinary legacy,“The Queen for Kings” is a must-read for fans of adventure and those drawn to exploring Africa's rich history. Discover for yourself how, even in the most unimaginable of times, destiny calls heroes to rise.“The Queen for Kings” (ISBN: 9781967458271 / 9781966074830) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $20.99, the paperback retails for $13.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at batundebello .Purchase the book on Amazon.From the Back Cover:Since the days of the gods and the seasons of powerful women, none had come and departed with such grace and glory as she did. She was the most gorgeous damsel of them all. Beauty can promise riches and an easy life, but it can also promise something unexpected. The period was around the 12th century; the land was the west coast of Africa; and the people were the Ootu of Ife. A woman prepared herself to unleash the power of beauty as trouble loomed on the horizon, setting the stage for a riveting epic.About the Author:Batunde Bello was born in the southwestern part of Nigeria. He is of the Yoruba ethnicity. He resides in the United States.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

Michelle VanSledright

MindStir Media LLC

+ +1 800-767-0531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.