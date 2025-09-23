Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toronto Stock Exchange, Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd., The View From The C-Suite


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Richard Hew, President and Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. ("CUC" or the "Company") (TSX: CUP.U), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .

About Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U)

Since 1966, CUC has been at the heart of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity on the island of Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands. The Company's listing on the TSX on September 10, 1990, marked a pivotal step in the Company's evolution. Now celebrating 35 years on the TSX, this milestone stands as a powerful testament to CUC's enduring growth, operational resilience, and steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

To learn more, visit:

