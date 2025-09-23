Toronto Stock Exchange, Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Richard Hew, President and Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. ("CUC" or the "Company") (TSX: CUP.U), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.



About Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U)

Since 1966, CUC has been at the heart of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity on the island of Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands. The Company's listing on the TSX on September 10, 1990, marked a pivotal step in the Company's evolution. Now celebrating 35 years on the TSX, this milestone stands as a powerful testament to CUC's enduring growth, operational resilience, and steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

