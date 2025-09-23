Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain Imposes Comprehensive Arms Export Ban On Israel


Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a "comprehensive" ban on supplying arms to Israel as part of a package of measures aimed at halting what it described as the "genocide in Gaza."
Speaking at a press conference following a government meeting, Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said the Cabinet decision prohibits the export of all defense equipment, products, and technologies to Israel, as well as their import.
Cuervo added that the decision also blocks requests to transfer aviation fuel that could potentially be used for military purposes and bans the import and promotion of products "originating from illegal settlements in Gaza and the West Bank."
The minister emphasized, "This decision represents a major step forward and is pioneering at the international level in enforcing a comprehensive arms supply ban to Israel."

