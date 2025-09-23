Spain Imposes Comprehensive Arms Export Ban On Israel
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a "comprehensive" ban on supplying arms to Israel as part of a package of measures aimed at halting what it described as the "genocide in Gaza."
Speaking at a press conference following a government meeting, Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said the Cabinet decision prohibits the export of all defense equipment, products, and technologies to Israel, as well as their import.
Cuervo added that the decision also blocks requests to transfer aviation fuel that could potentially be used for military purposes and bans the import and promotion of products "originating from illegal settlements in Gaza and the West Bank."
The minister emphasized, "This decision represents a major step forward and is pioneering at the international level in enforcing a comprehensive arms supply ban to Israel."
Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a "comprehensive" ban on supplying arms to Israel as part of a package of measures aimed at halting what it described as the "genocide in Gaza."
Speaking at a press conference following a government meeting, Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said the Cabinet decision prohibits the export of all defense equipment, products, and technologies to Israel, as well as their import.
Cuervo added that the decision also blocks requests to transfer aviation fuel that could potentially be used for military purposes and bans the import and promotion of products "originating from illegal settlements in Gaza and the West Bank."
The minister emphasized, "This decision represents a major step forward and is pioneering at the international level in enforcing a comprehensive arms supply ban to Israel."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment