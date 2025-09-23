Stand Up For Science Rejects Trump Administration's Claims On Autism

Red rectangular logo with bold white text that reads 'STAND UP for SCIENCE', with 'for' rotated vertically.

Yesterday, President Trump held a press conference spreading disinformation on vaccines, autism spectrum disorder, and acetaminophen.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yesterday, President Trump held a press conference on vaccines, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and acetaminophen (commonly known by its brand name, Tylenol). HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, CMS Director Mehmet Oz, and FDA Director Marty Makary joined the President. The President's remarks were debunked as unscientific, and scientists worry these remarks may lead to undue pain and suffering.The science is clear: neither vaccines nor acetaminophen cause ASD, and a vitamin B supplement is not a suitable treatment for autism. Acetaminophen is the only safe treatment for fever and pain in pregnancy. Recommending that pregnant people "fight like hell" to avoid acetaminophen is potent disinformation and risks the health of mothers and children.The American Academy of Pediatrics states:“there is no single root cause of autism, and there is no single medication that will give every autistic child or adult what they need.” Yet, this Administration is sidelining experts and placing the burden of complex, genetic-driven outcomes on pregnant people following medically recommended care.Stand Up For Science will not stand by as science is sidelined in federal policy. Last week, Stand Up for Science delivered over 22,000 signatures to Congress from constituents demanding the impeachment and removal of Secretary Kennedy . Democracy is kindled by truth, and lives are endangered when truth is discarded in favor of conspiracies and personal gain."Per usual, MAHA conspiracy theories on health are going to result in mothers being blamed for ASD like it's the 1950s, causing illness, and death," says Colette Delawalla, Stand Up For Science Founder and Executive Director. Delawalla is available for comment.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this Administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior:“Why we organized 'Stand Up for Science.'”###

