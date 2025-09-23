Startup Grind Doha Chapter Hosts All Star Pitch Battle

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Startup Grind Doha Chapter successfully hosted on September 15, the highly anticipated All Star Pitch Battle, an electrifying evening that highlighted the strength and creativity of Qatar's startup ecosystem with over 150 people from the ecosystem attending the event held at the Qatar Chamber in Lusail.

The event underscored Qatar's growing position as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, aligning with the nation's vision of cultivating a vibrant and globally competitive startup landscape

The journey began with 51 startups in Qatar applying, of which 21 were selected to pitch at the event. The Pitch Battle is part of a global Startup Grind program, held across more than 150 chapters' worldwide, uniting founders and innovators from diverse markets on one global stage.

After an inspiring and tightly contested competition, the winners of the Doha Edition were announced - first place: Be My Sense – received $1500 and trophy and advanced to represent Qatar in the regional semi-finals; second place: PitchPro; third place: paintit; and most creative pitch award: Meta Souq.

The competition was judged by a distinguished panel of ecosystem leaders that included venture capitalists, government and ecosystem enablers: Tarik Sultan (Builders VC), Alina Truhina (A_Typical Ventures), Hayfa Al-Abdulla (Qatar Science & Technology Park – QSTP), OmairAlnaimi (Ministry of Communications and Information Technology), Marcel Dridje (EBAN GCC Ambassador), FirasSleiman (Kaic), and Majed Lababidi (Alchemist Doha).

Indica Amarasinghe, Director of Startup Grind Doha, said:“The All Star Pitch Battle was more than just a competition; it was a celebration of the incredible talent and creativity in Qatar's startup ecosystem. We are proud to provide a platform for these entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and connect with global opportunities. Congratulations to all the participants and winners - the future of innovation in Qatar is truly bright.”