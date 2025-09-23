GCC Interconnection Authority Delegation Visits Al-Kharsaah Solar Power Plant

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation representing the Gulf Cooperation Council's Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), along with participants in the "Assessing of Reliability of Renewable Energy Sources in the Cooperation Council Countries" workshop, visited the Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, which was developed and is operated by Siraj (1), a subsidiary of QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions, which is wholly owned by QatarEnergy.

The visit came on the sidelines of the workshop organized in Doha by the GCCIA, where participants were given the opportunity to learn about the latest operation, maintenance, and production technologies adopted by Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, the first solar plant in Qatar.

The 800-megawatt (MW) Al-Kharsaah solar power plant began supplying electricity to Qatar's national grid in June 2022. Since then, QatarEnergy has built and operated the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 875 MW, doubling Qatar's production capacity to 1,675 MW of renewable electricity. QatarEnergy is currently building the Dukhan solar power plant, which will double Qatar's solar power generation capacity to more than 4,000 MW of renewable energy.

QatarEnergy established QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions in 2017 with the purpose of financing, building, operating, and maintaining solar power facilities, and selling electricity generated from solar power within the State of Qatar. QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions owns 60% of Siraj (1) Company.

The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) is the body responsible for the electricity interconnection project among the GCC countries.​