Snoonu Partners With QF To Sponsor Alumni, Student Innovation Platforms

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's fastest-growing super-app and technology company, Snoonu, is delivering its support for the students and alumni of Qatar Foundation in the form of a three-year partnership that will see it sponsor two of the organisation's major events.

Snoonu will be among the sponsors of the Annual Qatar Foundation Alumni Forum 2025, which will be held in October, and the Qatar Foundation Higher Education Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit, taking place in November.

The company will also be among the sponsors of these two events in 2026 and 2027.

The sponsorship agreement, signed at an Education City ceremony, illustrates Snoonu's support for the continued growth and impact of Qatar Foundation's (QF) unique ecosystem of education, and those who learn, grow, explore, and innovate within it as they gain the knowledge, values, and drive to be future leaders within and beyond Qatar.

“This strategic partnership with Snoonu strengthens platforms that enable our global community of talented alumni to reconnect, network, and support each other, and that empower them to ideate and innovate,” President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, Qatar Foundation, Francisco Marmolejo said.

“Through its sponsorship, Snoonu is once again investing in the future, and in those who will be that future. We are delighted to be partnering with such a forward-looking, socially minded company that truly believes in the importance of giving back.”

Founder and CEO of Snoonu – and an alumnus of QF partner university HEC Paris, Doha, Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri said,“At Snoonu, we are proud to partner with Qatar Foundation in a collaboration that goes beyond business; it reflects our shared commitment to empowering communities, nurturing innovation, and creating sustainable impact for the future of Qatar.”