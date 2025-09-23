Ethereum Price 23/09:Ethereum Drops Significantly On Monday
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Ethereum collapsed during the trading session on Monday, breaking below the 50 Day EMA, reaching the $4000 level. The $4000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and an area that we have seen a lot of support in previously. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to see a lot of reaction to risk appetite, and at this juncture, it's probably worth noting that we have been in a range for some time. It's an $800 rectangle that we find ourselves in, and therefore if and when we can break out of this rectangle, then we could see an $800 move based on“measured move” analysis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment