Rick Ricker's Austere Expands Globally In 4 Languages, Launching At LA Comic Con Booth 709

Threatened. Persecuted. Cornered. Attacked. And this was only the beginning.

Ricker Publishing releases Austere in Japanese, Fr, Ge, and Sp. Debut Friday 9/28/2025 At LA Comic Con Booth #709.

- Rick RickerCORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Rick Ricker will appear at LA Comic Con (Sept. 26–28) at Booth #709, showcasing the complete three-book saga, The Austere Trilogy. At the convention, Ricker Publishing announces the global rollout of Austere in Japanese, French, German, and Spanish editions.The French and Japanese Kindle editions are launching exclusively through Amazon's KDP Select program for the next 90 days, while paperback editions in all four languages are available worldwide via Amazon and Ingram distribution.The English trilogy, published through Spines Publishing, includes:.Austere (Book One, Second Edition).Catalyst (Book Two).Nexus (Book Three)Together, these books form a cyberpunk-infused epic exploring rebellion, AI consciousness, and the fragile balance of survival in a fractured future.“Bringing Austere to international readers is more than a translation-it's about proving that the questions the book asks about technology, loyalty, and love are truly universal,” said Rick Ricker.“Launching this at LA Comic Con, surrounded by sci-fi fans from around the world, feels like the perfect moment.”

