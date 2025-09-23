JR Automation Invests $4 Million In Forever Feed Technologies To Advance Sustainable Animal Feed

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) JR Automation invests $4 million in Forever Feed Technologies

September 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

JR Automation has made a strategic investment valued at over $4 million into Forever Feed Technologies to implement eight indoor FFT Grow Systems, with core components ordered in Q4/2025.

Each FFT Grow System is designed to produce up to 50 tons of ForeverFeed sprouted grain per day using 95 percent less water than field grown alfalfa.

FFT integrated its proprietary indoor growing protocols with JRA's automation and digital technology expertise to design and build a patented, large-scale growing system capable of feeding more than 2,500 dairy or beef animals.

Forever Feed Technologies contracted with JR Automation, a global leader in advanced automation, to complete the first FFT Grow System in October 2024 at the FFT Innovation Center on the River Ranch Dairy in Hanford, California. This combined effort produced the world's best commercial-scale indoor growing system for animal feed.

Multiple FFT Grow Systems will soon be deployed on large dairies and beef operations to give producers added security and resilience from any disruption to feed supplies or market conditions. The FFT Grow System will also help farmers meet the industry's long-term sustainability goals.

Jack de Jong, CEO of Forever Feed and owner of River Ranch Farms, says:“The FFT Grow System is cutting-edge AG technology. We've been adding ForeverFeed sprouted grain to the diet of our study group of dairy cows for nearly a year and are seeing greater 'feed-efficiency', meaning they are eating less feed but still producing the same or even more milk.

“We believe our technology will give dairy and beef operators the ability to improve production, reduce water and climate challenges, and meet the growing demand for sustainably produced high-quality animal feed.”

Dave DeGraaf, CEO of JR Automation and general manager of Hitachi's Automation Division, says:“This investment reflects Hitachi's deep commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation.

“By partnering with Forever Feed Technologies, we're helping preserve vital natural resources like water and land while advancing scalable solutions for the future of agriculture. I have full confidence in the Forever Feed leadership team and their ability to deliver meaningful impact through this groundbreaking technology.”

In many regions, one FFT Grow System replaces up to 700 acres of field grown feed, in addition to reducing transportation, fuel costs, and emissions.