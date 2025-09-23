Canon Expands Its Imageforce Portfolio To Deliver A Broad Range Of Print Solutions For Today's Modern Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Next Phase of Print Technology Innovation for the Digital Workplace

Melville, NY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the expansion of its imageFORCE product line with the launch of six new series of office printers. The latest additions are designed to help organizations meet the demands of today's hybrid and digitally transforming work environments-offering great scalability, enhanced security features, an improved user experience, and various sustainability features.

This launch defines imageFORCE as a unified platform, consolidating the strengths of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX and imageCLASS X families into a cohesive and scalable brand. This comprehensive range of devices includes color and monochrome, multifunction and single-function devices, and delivers a consistent user experience from robust high-volume systems ideal for busy departments to space-saving models suited for smaller workgroups.

The imageFORCE platform is engineered for versatility and performance, delivering Canon's renowned image quality, comprehensive security features, and reliable design. With smart functionality and virtually seamless integration into business workflows, the platform is well-suited to help organizations of all sizes drive workflow productivity and operational efficiency.

The new imageFORCE 8100 Series, high-speed black-and-white models that are the successors to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 8900 Series. Designed for high-output environments, this series offers improved durability, enhanced media handling-including support for coated and embossed media-and increased maximum paper capacity of up to 9,360 sheets when configured with the optional Multi-drawer Paper Deck. Equipped with Canon's R-VCSEL laser imaging technology and new toner that delivers crisp and solid blacks as well as refined grayscale tones. This series is designed to deliver high-definition output at up to 105 ppm.*

The new imageFORCE C3150 , a color multifunction printer that expands Canon's mid-volume print offering. Leveraging D2 Exposure technology with OLED and Silicon wafer components designed to deliver high-resolution output up to 4800 x 2400 dpi in a compact footprint. In support of sustainability initiatives, 30% of the resin material** used in the imageFORCE C3150 is made with recycled plastic materials and features an anti-loosening welded frame for enhanced durability.

The new imageFORCE 710 Series , a black-and-white line that supports paper sizes up to 8 1⁄2” x 14” (Legal Size), is the successor to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX 719iF Series. Available in both finisher and non-finisher configurations, these devices offer print speeds up to 75 ppm* and support Canon's Security Environment Estimation feature. This feature uses an estimation algorithm developed using Machine Learning to analyze the operating environment and recommend security settings.***

The new imageFORCE C611 Series , a robust color series that supports paper sizes up to 8 1⁄2” x 14” (Legal Size), is the successor to the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX C568iF and C359iF Series. Offering increased print speeds up to 65 ppm,* these models are also available in both finisher and non-finisher configurations and include security configuration recommendations via the Security Environment Estimation feature.***

The new imageFORCE 1440 Series devices are desktop black-and-white models that are the successors to the imageCLASS X 1440 Series. This series introduces a more intuitive, cohesive user interface, enhanced security features with WPA3 compatibility, PDF-A support, and SIEM integration capability, and is available in both multifunction and single-function configurations. The new imageFORCE C1333 Series, available in multifunction and single-function models, is the successor to the imageCLASS X C1333 Series. These desktop color devices provide speed and vibrant color printing in an efficient and compact design, with a user experience that is consistent across the imageFORCE platform.

These new models expand the imageFORCE portfolio, joining the existing imageFORCE C5100 and 6100 series, which offer a high-volume print and scan solution, and the imageFORCE C7165, designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking a reliable office solution that can also support their light production applications.

The imageFORCE platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with Canon's broad suite of software and services, including cloud-based print management, fleet monitoring, and document workflow automation.**** By streamlining hardware under a single, scalable platform, Canon empowers businesses to standardize technology investments, reduce complexity, and support future growth.

“As a market leader in print innovation, Canon is committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive smarter operations today, and support businesses to adapt to an ever-evolving world of work,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“With the expansion of our imageFORCE range, we're reaffirming this commitment, providing a comprehensive lineup of devices tailored to support the diverse needs of a wide range of businesses. This expanded range gives our customers the tools to help them drive workflow productivity and efficiency in the modern workplace, enabling them to thrive in the digital age.”

These additions continue Canon's strategic focus on delivering products that blend performance, intelligence, and sustainability efforts-empowering customers to navigate, change, and accelerate digital transformation.

For more information on the imageFORCE platform and all available models, please visit .

Availability

The imageFORCE 8100 Series, 710 Series, C611 Series, 1440 Series, C1333 Series, and C3150 Model will be available for ordering and shipping in early October.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

* Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as on the settings for size, type, and orientation of paper.

**Resin materials are inclusive of device covers, cassettes, parts of the user interface and other plastic parts.

***Canon products offer certain security features, yet many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that use of its security features or recommendations will prevent security issues. Customers should perform their own due diligence and consult with their security expert to determine what security features to implement for their organization. Nothing herein should be construed as legal or regulatory advice concerning applicable laws; customers must have their own qualified counsel determine the feasibility of a solution as it relates to regulatory and statutory compliance. Some security features may impact functionality/performance; you may want to test these settings in your environment.

****Separate subscriptions required.

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

