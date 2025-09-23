Over 100 Women's Rights Cases Addressed Last Month: Movvc

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Complaints (MoVVC) resolved more than 100 cases related to women's rights last month and referred 1,760 mentally ill patients to the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) for treatment, an official said Tuesday.

The ministry also arrested 30 individuals on the charges of sorcery during the same period.

Maulvi Saifullah Khabir, spokesman for MoVVC, said in an audio message published on the ministry's X handle that 116 cases concerning women's rights and complaints were addressed across the country last month.

He said the cases included 21 related to inheritance rights, 22 related to dowry (Mahr), 43 incidents of violence against women, 22 cases of forced marriage, 16 cases of failure to pay alimony, nine cases of divorce and nine cases of giving away girls in marriage to settle disputes (Bad).

He added during the same period, 1,760 mentally ill men and women were collected and handed over to ARCS.

Officials of the ministry also detained 30 sorcerers and resolved 108 disputes and enmities during this time, he concluded.

kk/ma