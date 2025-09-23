Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Increasing Humanitarian Aid For Quake Victims

EU Increasing Humanitarian Aid For Quake Victims


2025-09-23 02:00:21
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union is increasing its humanitarian assistance to families affected by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

On its X page, the union said:“The EU humanitarian aid is on the ground in #Afghanistan. Our fourth EU-funded flight has delivered over 250 tonnes of essential supplies to those impacted by the recent earthquake, with more flights on the way.

About three weeks ago, a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir and Nuristan provinces, causing the most damage and casualties in Kunar province.

ma

MENAFN23092025000174011037ID1110100649

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search