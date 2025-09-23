EU Increasing Humanitarian Aid For Quake Victims

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union is increasing its humanitarian assistance to families affected by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

On its X page, the union said:“The EU humanitarian aid is on the ground in #Afghanistan. Our fourth EU-funded flight has delivered over 250 tonnes of essential supplies to those impacted by the recent earthquake, with more flights on the way.

About three weeks ago, a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir and Nuristan provinces, causing the most damage and casualties in Kunar province.

ma