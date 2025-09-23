Central Asia: A New Awakening 17Th ANNUAL CHICAGO SILK ROAD CONFERENCE

Central Asia: A New Awakening

- Michael Alexander KrzystonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Asia Comes to Chicago, the Heart of the Midwest, USA!What to expect:● Formal presentations by prominent international experts, government representatives● Interactive panel discussions with participant Q&A● Networking and pre-arranged one-on-one meeting opportunities● Special luncheon program to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the founding of CAPRC by Professor Harry Lepinske, who still leads the organizationWhat you will gain:● A deeper understanding and appreciation of Central Asia and other countries wielding significant influence upon the region, including Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Russia, China, Iran, the European Union, and the United States● New business connections and bilateral trade opportunities● Opportunity to exhibit your projects if you are looking for partners, or products and services you want to sellWho is the audience:Conference attendees, guest speakers, and exhibitors will include experts on recent developments; government representatives; policy and business leaders; academicians; economic development organizations; and small to medium size entrepreneurs looking for partnership, collaboration, and business development between Central Asia and Caucasus regions and the US and beyond.Purpose of the 2025 Silk Road Conference:The Silk Road Conference is designed to facilitate a deeper understanding of Central Asia and the Caucuses, with the objective of fostering business and bi-lateral trade opportunities in Central Asian countries and beyond. The Conference program will combine formal presentations, audience-participative panel discussions, and informal networking opportunities to cover areas of current activity, specific needs, and the overall business and economic climate of the region.In addition to practical and actionable information and networking, participants will gain an appreciation of the forces that are transforming Central Asia and their actual and potential effects, allowing intelligent assessment of current and potential opportunities and risks. To provide the most complete picture, the discussions will also touch upon the roles of nations beyond the region wielding significant influence on Central Asia, including Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Russia, China, Iran, the European Union, and the United States.When and Where:Friday October 3, 2025Northern Illinois University, NIU Outreach Conference Center1120 E. Diehl Road, Naperville ILL 60563For more information and to REGISTER, email us at:...

