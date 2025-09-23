Goguardian Launches Merge Classrooms, Streamlining Classroom Management For Educators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted by 1.9 million teachers nationwide, GoGuardian Teacher introduces a new enhancement to help educators stay focused on students and maximize instructional time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian Teacher , the most loved classroom management tool used by 1.9 million educators, continues to evolve to meet the needs of today's classrooms. GoGuardian 's safety and productivity products are used by nearly 50% of public and private K–12 students in the United States, giving the company an unmatched view into the challenges teachers face every day. With that scale comes deep insight: educators need simpler ways to manage digital teaching workflows so they can focus on what matters most-students. GoGuardian has delivered on that feedback with the launch of merge classrooms .

Merge classrooms is designed to simplify real-life teaching scenarios. Many educators teach honors and regular sections together, or combine grade levels during shared instruction. In these cases, rostering systems often generate multiple rosters for what is, in practice, a single class. Merge classrooms brings these rosters together into one unified session-saving time, reducing complexity, and giving teachers a complete view of every student without juggling tabs or running multiple sessions in parallel.

"Teachers have enough on their plates without technology adding complexity to their day," said Brian Larkin, Director of Product Management at GoGuardian. "Merge classrooms exemplifies our teacher-first approach to product development. We listened to educators who told us that rostering misalignment was creating real barriers to effective instruction and student engagement. This ensures teachers never miss those critical moments when a student needs redirection or support."

With merge classrooms, teachers can combine up to five classes, whether from Google Classroom, Clever, ClassLink, or manual setups, into one session supporting up to 115 students. Rosters automatically sync, and students remain organized by their original classes, giving educators flexibility without the hassle of multiple sessions. More than two out of three GoGuardian Teacher users rely on integrations, and over 50% run simultaneous sessions. Merge classrooms was built for these teachers, turning a complex task into a seamless experience and giving back critical instructional time during the busy back-to-school season.

Merge classrooms preserves all historical data from original classes while providing teachers complete control over merged classroom settings, including schedules, scenes, and reporting preferences.

Educators can access the merge classrooms feature immediately in their GoGuardian Teacher dashboard , with comprehensive support resources available through GoGuardian's Help Center .

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide-representing 50% of all public and private K–12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian's curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic-all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student's needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

Contact

GoGuardian Corporate Communications

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

